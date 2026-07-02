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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/royal-mail-cuts-emissions-31-since-2020-as-electric-fleet-and-automation-drive-sustainability-progress/

Royal Mail reported a reduction in its total greenhouse gas emissions by 31% against its 2020-21 baseline during 2025-26, as it continued to expand its electric vehicle fleet, introduce electric HGVs and invest in automation across its network.

The company’s 2025-26 Sustainability Report outlined progress towards its target of reaching net zero by 2040 while modernising operations to improve efficiency and customer service.

Royal Mail added more than 2,000 electric vans during the year, taking its total electric delivery fleet to 8,800 vehicles, the largest in the UK.

It also introduced its first eight electric heavy goods vehicles and expanded the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) across its transport operation, deploying 31 million litres of the fossil-free biofuel and saving around 82,000 tonnes of CO₂e emissions.

The business said 31% of its delivery routes are now zero-emission, supported by nearly 400 operational sites with electric vehicle infrastructure, including 44 fully electrified locations.

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More than 30,000 employees have received electric vehicle driver training, while one third of Royal Mail mechanics are now qualified to maintain EVs.

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Royal Mail also reported improvements in air quality emissions, with nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions down 28% and PM10 particulate emissions down 40% since 2022-23.

Across its wider operations, the company said it now purchases or generates electricity entirely from renewable sources, while improving energy efficiency across its estate and reducing supply chain emissions.