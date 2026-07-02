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Royal Mail cuts emissions 31% since 2020 as electric fleet and automation drive sustainability progress

Royal Mail added more than 2,000 electric vans during the year, taking its total electric delivery fleet to 8,800 vehicles, the largest in the UK.

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Line of red Royal Mail electric vans charging at a depot, with urban buildings in background.
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Royal Mail reported a reduction in its total greenhouse gas emissions by 31% against its 2020-21 baseline during 2025-26, as it continued to expand its electric vehicle fleet, introduce electric HGVs and invest in automation across its network.

The company’s 2025-26 Sustainability Report outlined progress towards its target of reaching net zero by 2040 while modernising operations to improve efficiency and customer service.

Royal Mail added more than 2,000 electric vans during the year, taking its total electric delivery fleet to 8,800 vehicles, the largest in the UK.

It also introduced its first eight electric heavy goods vehicles and expanded the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) across its transport operation, deploying 31 million litres of the fossil-free biofuel and saving around 82,000 tonnes of CO₂e emissions.

The business said 31% of its delivery routes are now zero-emission, supported by nearly 400 operational sites with electric vehicle infrastructure, including 44 fully electrified locations.

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More than 30,000 employees have received electric vehicle driver training, while one third of Royal Mail mechanics are now qualified to maintain EVs.

Royal Mail also reported improvements in air quality emissions, with nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions down 28% and PM10 particulate emissions down 40% since 2022-23.

Across its wider operations, the company said it now purchases or generates electricity entirely from renewable sources, while improving energy efficiency across its estate and reducing supply chain emissions.

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Scope 1 and 2 emissions fell 29% against the 2020-21 baseline, while Scope 3 emissions dropped 32%.

Waste volumes reduced by 25% and water consumption by 8% over the same period.

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The report also highlighted continued investment in automation and network modernisation.

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Parcel operations reached 90% automation during the year following investment in energy-efficient parcel hubs, robotics and high-speed sorting technology.

Royal Mail also manufactured around 500 automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to move mail around its largest processing centres.

The company expanded its out-of-home network to more than 30,000 customer drop-off and collection points, including around 8,500 rebranded Royal Mail Shops and 3,300 lockers.

It also rolled out more than 4,100 solar-powered ‘postboxes of the future’, allowing customers to send and return labelled parcels through traditional postboxes for the first time.

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Alistair Cochrane, chief executive officer of Royal Mail, said: “We’ve reduced our emissions by 31% across all scopes compared to our base year of 2020-21, keeping us on track towards our target of Net-Zero by 2040. At the same time, our average carbon per parcel fell to 164 gCO₂e, the lowest in the industry.

“As part of our investments, we deployed over 2,000 electric vans, bringing our total to 8,800, the largest electric delivery fleet in the UK. This marks a significant milestone in the decarbonisation of our final-mile operations while strengthening the long-term resilience of our business.”

He added: “Sustainability sits at the heart of how we operate and is central to our ambition to be the nation’s go-to delivery
service.

“We are committed to doing business the right way, by delivering for our customers whilst creating lasting value for people across the UK.

“Every day, we help to make the communities we serve become cleaner, healthier and better places to live, while playing a positive role in society.

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“Together, we are shaping a future for people that’s greener and built to last.”

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