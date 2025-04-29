RSE deploys SureCam dashcams across mobile workshop fleet

RSE (Ross-Shire Engineering), the specialist water treatment and clean energy solutions provider, has deployed an advanced dashcam solution from SureCam across part of its vehicle fleet to better manage and mitigate risk. The technology has initially been installed on 42 recently-acquired vans, part of the company’s 340-strong mobile workshop fleet, with the aim of reducing collisions and improving driver safety.

Kenny Nicolson, fleet & plant manager at RSE, said: “We are committed to protecting our employees, other road users and the communities we operate in, so we needed a greater understanding of driving styles and the hazards faced by our mobile engineering team. The dashcam provides an added layer of insight, with visual proof of exactly what has happened, which will support our efforts to eliminate fleet risk and operate responsibly.”

The mobile workshop vehicles operate across RSE’s nationwide network of regional hubs, servicing the water industry at customer sites and installations. The dashcam solution will complement existing fleet telematics software and be used by team managers to address safety issues with drivers. RSE will also use historical footage to investigate third-party insurance claims and public complaints to determine fault and quickly resolve situations.

Nicolson added: “We are using the dashcams to provide assurance to our mobile staff that their welfare is our top priority. This is helping to overcome any driver concerns about the technology and they are beginning to understand the benefits of the system. The added peace of mind that we are on hand to support them when they are out on the road is certainly helping us gain their buy-in.”

The first vehicles to receive the forward-facing dashcams are part of RSE’s ongoing vehicle replacement programme with rental partner Europcar. The company plans to roll out the video telematics system as new vehicles join the fleet and as the technology demonstrates road safety and insurance improvements.

Sam Footer, partnership director at SureCam, said: “Fleets are increasingly looking for a camera solution that is reliable, secure and feature-rich, so they are turning to SureCam to gain the added visibility and control they need. By working with our customers and industry partners we are helping to combat fleet risk and provide measurable safety, insurance and performance benefits.”

Keith Shorter, director of Europcar Vans & Trucks, said: “We are working with likeminded industry partners – and leaders in their respective fields – to provide increased value to the fleet marketplace. Our customers increasingly rely on us to deliver vehicle rental solutions that encompass additional technology add-ons that support safe, responsible and efficient fleet operations. Our longstanding relationship with SureCam is supporting this approach and helping us to meet evolving client requirements.”