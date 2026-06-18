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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/rtx-set-for-biggest-show-yet-astor-automotive-joins-as-sector-gathers-at-stoneleigh/

Road Transport Expo (RTX) will return to NAEC Stoneleigh from 30th June to 2nd July 2026, with organisers promising the event’s largest edition to date as operators face growing pressures around costs, compliance and technology change.

Astor Automotive, parent company to Business Motoring, Business Vans, and other industry titles, is set to join RTX as media partner.

Now in its fifth year, the event focuses on practical, real-world operations, allowing fleets to compare vehicles, equipment and technology.

More than 14,000 visitors attended the three-day exhibition in 2025, with organisers expecting attendance to increase again this year as fleet operators, workshop managers and logistics professionals seek guidance on industry challenges and emerging technologies.

RTX show director Vic Bunby said: “Fleet operators are under pressure from every direction, whether that’s increased costs, compliance or technology change.

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“RTX brings the industry together in one place, giving operators hands-on access to solutions, straight answers from suppliers, and the confidence to invest in what they know will work on the road.”

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More than 350 exhibitors are expected to attend RTX 2026, representing truck, trailer and tanker manufacturers, bodybuilders, component suppliers, technology providers, fuel companies, infrastructure specialists, trade associations and aftermarket businesses.

The exhibition will feature ride-and-drive opportunities, live product demonstrations and technology walk-arounds, enabling operators to assess new equipment and systems in a practical environment.