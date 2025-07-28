runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

runyourfleet has taken the top fleet management prize at the Business Motoring Awards 2025 for its comprehensive cloud-based platform that simplifies fleet management services for businesses of all sizes.

Designed to be accessible to organisations of any size, the service includes tools for leasing, salary sacrifice, maintenance, breakdown services, hire vehicles, licence checking, compliance tracking and support with electric vehicle transition. Its flexible, pay-as-you-go model removes traditional entry barriers often faced by SMEs.

Customers benefit from dedicated account management and access to a wide network of trusted suppliers, which helps reduce costs across areas such as fuel, tyres and accident repair. The real-time platform offers alerts, reports and insights to help operators make informed decisions and ensure compliance with regulatory changes.

In addition to 24/7 access, the company offers ongoing expert guidance, supporting businesses with evolving challenges such as electrification, legislative changes and tax implications. This enables businesses to focus on core operations while maintaining efficient and legally compliant fleets.

With a commitment to sustainability and ongoing service improvement, runyourfleet is positioning itself as a future-ready partner for businesses navigating the rapidly evolving world of fleet management.

Jessica Bird, group editorial director at Astor Media, publisher of Business Vans, said:

“runyourfleet stood out for its scalable approach and practical digital tools, making professional fleet management accessible and cost-effective for both SMEs and large corporates.”

Mark Gibson, marketing manager of Business Motoring, added:

“runyourfleet have brought large corporate fleet management ability to SMEs. Their pay-as-you go model removes barriers to entry for SME to access best in class fleet management. In addition, runyourfleet have a dedicated support team for SMEs, as well as compliance and risk reduction services. With a national support network for tyres, accident management, breakdown services, maintenance and more with competitive rates, runyourfleet are a worthy winner.”

