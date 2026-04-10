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Sainsbury’s Smart Charge partners with Zapmap on payments

Throughout April, EV drivers will get 250 bonus Nectar points for each charging session at a Sainsbury’s location paid through Zapmap.

Dylan Robertson

10 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Sainsbury's Zapmap

Sainsbury’s Smart Charge has partnered with Zapmap, enabling customers to pay for electric vehicle (EV) charging at Smart Charge locations through the Zapmap app or charging card.

Throughout April, EV drivers will get 250 bonus Nectar points for each charging session at a Sainsbury’s location paid through Zapmap.

Drivers can add a credit or debit card to Zapmap, then use the app to pay for charging at 80,000 EV charge points in the UK, including Sainsbury’s Smart Charge.

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The app also displays charging history, live status updates and allows receipts to be downloaded.

Emma Williams, director of commercial and customer at Sainsbury’s Smart Charge, said: “We’re excited to bring Smart Charge into the Zapmap payment ecosystem, making it even easier for EV drivers to access ultra-rapid, reliable and rewarding charging at Sainsbury’s.

“Convenience is at the heart of what we do, and this partnership gives drivers a seamless way to pay for their charge while earning extra Nectar points along the way.”

Matt Lloyd, head of CPO networks at Zapmap: said: “We’re delighted to integrate Smart Charge into Zapmap’s pay functionality, delivering straightforward and accessible payment at a network that we know is a popular and reliable choice with the Zapmap community of EV drivers.

“Added Nectar points provide real value to drivers and we’re looking forward to finding more ways to reward Zapmap app users in future.”

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