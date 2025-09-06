  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Salary sacrifice schemes boost uptake of BEVs among UK businesses

Rivervale reports growing demand for battery electric vehicles through salary sacrifice schemes, with accountants highlighting tax savings for businesses and staff.

Ryan Fowler

6 September 2025

, , ,

SHARE

MHA Carpenter Box

Rivervale has reported a rise in battery electric vehicle leasing, with salary sacrifice schemes identified as a key driver behind the trend.

The Sussex-based leasing and vehicle management company said the schemes are becoming more popular with employers seeking sustainable, cost-effective benefits for staff.

Accountants Carpenter Box said that salary sacrifice arrangements offer significant tax benefits for both employers and employees.

Businesses can reduce their NIC liabilities while employees accessing a battery electric vehicle can benefit from a benefit in kind tax rate of just 3%, compared with rates of up to 37% for conventional cars.

The firm added that the Government’s newly announced grant for electric vehicle manufacturers, worth up to £3,750 in savings for households, is likely to accelerate adoption further.

Chris Reeves (pictured), partner and head of motor retail at Carpenter Box, said: “There are lots of moving parts at play that can explain the upward trend in BEVs, such as improving battery range and environmental considerations, but the financial benefits for both companies and individuals via salary sacrifice schemes and the newly announced Electric Car Grant will likely be key influencing factors.

“Employers benefit from a reduction in NIC, and potentially a VAT saving, both of which are important considerations given the rising costs of employment.

“Such schemes also underline a company’s commitment to reducing their carbon footprint.”

Businesses can reclaim 50% of the VAT on lease payments, regardless of private usage. Reeves added: “For all these reasons, salary sacrifice schemes, whether for electric vehicles or other qualifying benefits, should be given careful consideration as a way of mitigating rising employment costs while providing a valuable reward for employees.”

Vince Pemberton, CEO of Rivervale, said: “We’re seeing a real surge in demand for car salary sacrifice schemes as organisations look for cost-effective, sustainable ways to reward their people.

Employers tell us they love the scheme because it helps them attract and retain talent while giving staff access to brand-new, zero-emission vehicles at a fraction of the usual cost.”

The trend is reflected in the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, which show battery electric vehicles accounted for 26.5% of all new cars registered in the UK.

This story first appeared on our sister title Workplace Journal.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE