Same name, very different – Renault Scenic First Drive

Many readers may recall the Renault Scenic, one of the most popular models from a time when people-carriers were as popular as SUVs are today.

The Scenic was last sold in the UK in 2019 but now it is back – or at least the name is, because while being described in some quarters as the ‘fifth-generation’ Scenic, the new car bears absolutely no relation to its predecessor – this is a throughly modern electric vehicle (EV) which is much more spacious family car than MPV.

One could argue, admittedly, that the new arrival is the modern reincarnation of the people-carrier. It has one thing in common with its predecessor – the ‘old’ Scenic was effectively an MPV on the floorpan of the Renault Megane family car and the new one employs the same CMF-EV platform as the already on-sale Megane E-Tech.

The prime purpose of the Scenic appears to be to appeal to those taken by the general specification of the Megane but not so happy with certain aspects such the interior space, particularly in the rear – the Scenic has a wheelbase some 100mm longer that that of the Megane, and all the extra space is in the back.

The car measures up at 4.47m long, 1.86m wide, and 1.57m high – officially it’s described as a crossover, but with much less hint of the close-to-SUV proportions of typical perceived rivals.

The all-electric drivetrain comes in two options – with either 60kW or 87kWh batteries, enclosed under a completely flat floor and matched respectively to 170hp and 220hp motors driving the front wheels. The less powerful combination offers a WLTP-certified range of 260 miles and the larger one up to 379 miles – the range having been another concern of some potential Megane buyers.

Both versions also include a heat pump as standard, helping to recover heat and energy that would otherwise go to waste, and crucially keeping the battery range up in winter temperatures. Charging statistics are impressive too, with up to 150kW charging possible if such a unit is available but also a pre-conditioner fitted – this helps to set the battery to an optimum temperature as a charger is approached and cuts charging time as a result.

Three trim levels are on offer, dubbed Techno, Esprit Alpine and Iconic. As has in recent times become the norm the focus is on standard equipment with the options list extending to little more than metallic paint. There is plenty on the standard list too with such niceties as wireless smartphone charging and connections to the pair of 12-inch digital displays dominating the front, which are all naturally integrated with Google apps. Other standard-fit highlights include heated seats, front and rear parking sensors with a camera, automatic air conditioning and electric boot opening.

Another equally agreeable aspect becoming an industry norm is not having to pay extra for certain active safety features – the full suite of aids such as lane departure, adaptive cruise control, cross traffic alerts and the like come as standard and the Scenic’s creators confidently expect a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

The overall recipe of the Scenic seems to have impressed – in March an international jury of journalists named it European Car of the Year for 2024, overcoming a shortlist that included the BMW 5-Series, Peugeot 3008, Kia EV9, Volvo EX30, BYD Seal and Toyota C-HR.

And Rebuilt believes such credentials will appeal to the company car market – 58% of Scenic sales are expected to be to fleet buyers.

What do we think of it?