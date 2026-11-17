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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/samsara-launches-ai-agent-platform-alongside-fleet-safety-and-compliance-tools/

Samsara has launched an AI agent platform for European fleet operators, alongside expanded vehicle safety, maintenance, shipment tracking and compliance technology.

Announced at Go Beyond Europe 2026 in London, the new Agent Studio platform allows operators to build and manage AI agents without coding, automating administrative tasks and operational workflows.

The technology enables fleet managers to create agents for activities including compliance reporting, driver briefings, maintenance monitoring and checking drivers’ hours.

Users can select prebuilt agents or describe workflows in plain language, with the system creating agents tailored to their operational requirements.

The platform draws on data from the Samsara Network, which processes more than 30 trillion data points annually across vehicles, equipment and worksites.

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Ryan Yu, VP of product at Samsara, said: “European operations teams have never had more data, or less time to act on it. Agent Studio puts that data to work.

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“Teams can hand repetitive jobs to an AI agent they’ve shaped around their own operation, and spend their time on the decisions that need a person.”

One application allows AI agents to monitor drivers’ remaining journey time, scheduled stops and shift limits, providing advance warnings of potential drivers’ hours infringements.