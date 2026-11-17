Samsara said one customer had used the technology to identify potential infringements three hours in advance while reducing weekly manual review time by 84%.
Claire Mcloughlin, compliance manager at Goggins Transport UK, Ltd, said: “We already had robust drivers’ hours compliance processes in place, but gathering and analysing data across the fleet could be time-consuming.
“By building our own Samsara agent, we’ve automated that daily review and transformed it into a proactive management tool. The agent delivers a 7 a.m. briefing highlighting drivers approaching their limits, upcoming rest requirements, and available capacity, helping the team focus on informed decision-making rather than manual data gathering.”
Samsara has also announced new capabilities for its AI Multicam system, including Bird’s Eye View, which combines multiple camera feeds to provide a top-down view of a vehicle during manoeuvres.
Additional functions include rear collision warnings to alert drivers to pedestrians or objects when reversing, and blind-spot warnings when changing lanes.
A new Coaching Priority feature evaluates more than 45 risk factors, including driver experience, behaviour, road conditions and previous coaching, to help fleet managers identify drivers requiring additional support.
AI-powered ride-alongs will assess 22 driving behaviours across six safety principles, allowing operators to monitor performance without requiring managers to accompany drivers.
Two-way dash camera communication will also enable managers to speak directly with drivers, while drivers can respond using a voice-to-text function.
For construction, warehouse and specialist equipment operators, Samsara has introduced a rugged 360-degree camera capable of recording incidents involving machinery such as forklifts and excavators.
The announcements follow findings from Samsara’s 2026 Compounding Risk Report, which showed that the highest-risk 10% of drivers accounted for 47% of crashes.
The company has also expanded its Connected Maintenance platform, introducing AI-powered fault monitoring designed to identify developing mechanical problems before vehicles break down.
New capabilities include early warnings for battery failures and diesel particulate filter blockages, alongside automated warranty claim preparation.
A new Shipment Visibility system uses single-use Bluetooth tracking labels to monitor goods throughout their journeys, providing location updates and alerts for delays or route deviations.
David Gal, VP of product and engineering at Samsara, said: “Traditional barcode scans can only confirm that a shipment has left a facility. The Samsara Network shows you where it is right now, even when it is hundreds of miles into its journey. With AI-powered exceptions in the Shipment Center, shipping managers can immediately spot the shipments that need attention, anticipate delays and weather disruptions, and resolve problems before customers ever feel the impact.”
For UK operators, Samsara has also introduced automatic driving licence and MOT checks through connections to DVSA and DVLA data.
The system can retrieve licence entitlements, endorsements, penalty points and MOT status for consenting drivers, creating records for compliance audits and alerting operators to potential issues.
Further compliance developments include Bluetooth tachograph connectivity, allowing drivers with compatible smart tachographs to download files, change duty statuses and remotely eject their cards through the Samsara Driver App.
Samsara noted that some announced products and features are not yet generally available, with delivery dates and final availability subject to change.