Satisfaction with public charging network growing, Zapmap finds

60% of respondents said that public charging has improved over the past year.

Dylan Robertson

3 December 2025

A survey conducted by Zapmap has found that satisfaction with the public electric vehicle (EV) charging network is growing, with 69% of respondents reporting satisfaction, compared to 64% in 2024.

The survey, conducted during September and October 2025, found that 83% of EV drivers report that their vehicles are more cost effective than internal combustion (ICE) cars, up from 78% in 2024.

It also found that 88% of EV drivers are satisfied with their cars, up one percentage point from 2024.

23% of respondents had access to home charging, up from 21% last year.

Zapmap found that access to home charging does not impact confidence in the public charging network.

Confidence in using public chargers was around 73% for drivers with and without access to a home charger.

Jade Edwards, head of insights at Zapmap, said: “In the rapidly evolving public charging landscape, Zapmap’s EV driver survey provides valuable insights into their changing needs, providing actionable guidance for industry to meet and anticipate future demand. 

“Comparing driver sentiment with more qualitative data on the size and shape of the charging infrastructure highlights how the industry is keeping pace with demand across different use cases.

“With over 1.7 million BEVs now on our roads, it’s good to see that satisfaction levels continue to rise.

“To ensure this trajectory continues as EVs move into the mainstream, we need to ensure that public and private sectors work in step to ensure equitable and affordable access to public charging.”

Zapmap data showed that the public charging network has grown by 13,000 charge points over the past year.

Charging hubs overtook motorway services as the most popular public charging location.

70% of drivers who use the public charging network regularly use charging hubs, while 61% use motorway services and 35% use supermarket car park chargers.

Reasons for owning an EV cited by respondents included environmental benefits (72%) and better performance (70%).

3% of respondents said they want to switch back to an ICE vehicle.

Dora Clarke, head of brand and external affairs at Osprey, said: “The full findings of Zapmap’s Annual Driver Survey give us important extra detail on how drivers choose and use charge points in the real world, informing our location strategy, site development and design, and customer experience improvements over time.”

