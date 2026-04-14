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Scenic E-Tech becomes third Renault to qualify for £3,750 ECG

With the ECG included, the Renault Scenic now starts from £33,245.

Dylan Robertson

14 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Renault Scenic ECG

The Scenic E-Tech electric has become the third Renault model to qualify for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG).

With the ECG included, the Renault Scenic now starts from £33,245.

All Scenic E-Tech models qualify for the full grant, including the £36,245 techno esprit Alpine and £38,245 iconic esprit Alpine trim levels, due to Renault’s sustainability initiatives, such as its commitment to using 100% renewable energy at its Polish battery plant.

It joins the 52kWh Renault 4 and 5 variants, which are already eligible for the £3,750 ECG.

The Renault Megane and smaller battery variants of the 5 are also eligible for the £1,500 ECG.

Adam Wood, managing director at Renault UK, said: “Renault Group was the first car manufacturer to have its decarbonisation targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) back in March 2019, and today’s confirmation of the maximum grant for Renault Scenic, as a result of its battery maker using 100% renewable energy at its plant, is another demonstration of how we have prioritised putting sustainability at the heart of our manufacturing processes.

“In the first three months of 2026 Renault’s EV registrations in the UK grew 87% year-on-year, powered by a combination of the launches of the award-winning Renault 4 and Renault 5 and the growing consumer confidence and momentum built by the government’s Electric Car Grant.  

“Now, one in three new Renault cars sold is electric, proving that there is a strong appetite for great electric cars that are brilliantly designed, fun to drive, packed with tech and affordably priced.”

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