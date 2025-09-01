  
Scottish Motor Trade Association strengthens team with new appointments and promotion

The Scottish Motor Trade Association has appointed Hannah Williams and Derek Cree to senior roles and promoted Norman Stirling to business development manager.

Ryan Fowler

1 September 2025

Alan Headshot 2

The Scottish Motor Trade Association (SMTA) has announced a management restructure with two new hires and an internal promotion at its head office.

Hannah Williams has joined as marketing and communications manager, moving from a London accountancy firm where she was internal communications manager, and having previously held roles at Amazon and LEGO Group.

Williams said: “I am delighted to have joined the SMTA at the start of an exciting new era and I look forward to supporting our members needs whilst delivering an impactful communication strategy.”

In the newly created role of operations manager, Derek Cree has been appointed after seven years as aftersales manager at Henrys Skoda in Glasgow. His remit covers IT procurement, legislation, training, and providing support and assistance to members.

Meanwhile, Norman Stirling has been promoted to business development manager, tasked with membership and revenue growth. Now in his tenth year with the association,

Stirling will oversee the territory account managers and take responsibility for Trading Partners Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary that secures preferential product deals for members.

SMTA chief executive Alan Gall (pictured) said: “These positive changes within our management structure strengthen our team at head office and further underpin our commitment to encourage, promote, and protect the interests of our members I look forward to the positive impact that this new team will have on our members.”

The SMTA is Scotland’s largest automotive trade body, representing more than 1,300 members.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
