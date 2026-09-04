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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/seat-brand-could-be-phased-out-after-2030/

SEAT S.A. is considering a gradual phase-out of the SEAT brand beyond 2030 as tougher regulation and the cost of electrification make investment in a new generation of models increasingly challenging.

The company said no final decision has been taken and several scenarios remain possible, depending on future regulation, customer demand and market conditions.

SEAT’s existing product roadmap will continue as planned, including the introduction of mild-hybrid versions of the Ibiza and Arona in 2027.

However, the direction of the brand beyond the current product cycle remains under assessment.

The company stressed that the potential future phase-out of the SEAT brand is separate from the future of SEAT S.A., which also owns CUPRA and is expanding its industrial responsibilities within the Volkswagen Group.

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Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen Group, said: “SEAT S.A. has an important role to play in the future of the Volkswagen Group.

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“The company has demonstrated its ability to transform, with a strong industrial base in Martorell and the remarkable development of CUPRA.

“I am proud of what the SEAT and CUPRA team has achieved over the past few years, and it gives me great confidence in what lies ahead.