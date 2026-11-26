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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/seat-updates-1-5-litre-etsi-leon-for-euro-7-adds-160ps-model/

Seat has made a series of updates to the 1.5-litre eTSI mild hybrid petrol engine fitted to the Leon, ensuring its compliance with Euro 7 regulations, while a 160PS model has joined the range.

The existing 115PS 1.5 eTSI Leon continues to be offered, with both models offered exclusively with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Alongside the engine updates, Seat has updated the interior finish of Style and FR models.

Leon Style models have Aurora Green textiles on the seats and door panels, Stone Blue finishes, Dark Silver stitching, and a Storm Grey headliner.

On FR models, the interior combines Nuance Dark Fusion Grey and Black Clip Soul fabrics, Dark Aluminium Matt decorative elements, and Dark Silver stitching with details in Cold Grey and Soul Black.

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A two-tone grey and black Dinamica interior is available optionally on the Seat Leon FR.

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Wheel sizes range from 16 to 18 inches, and exterior colour options include Candy White, Fjord Blue, and Desire Red.