Seat updates Arona and Ibiza

The updated models will be available to order from December 2025, with first deliveries in January 2026.

Seat has updated the Arona and Ibiza, two of its most popular models, to celebrate the brand’s 75th anniversary.

Both models have been given a series of styling updates, which Seat said are inspired by the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI), which it said has created a tension between artificiality and photorealism.

The cars have also gained new alloy wheel options, slimmer LED headlights and dark aluminium model lettering.

FR models gain laser-etched FR logos on the B-pillar and more efficient tyre technology.

Interiors feature embossed textiles, a darker headliner and an optional six-speaker sound system with a subwoofer.

FR First Edition models gain bucket seats as standard.

Engine choices on both models include a 1.0 TSI turbocharged three-cylinder, available with 95PS and a five-speed manual gearbox, or with 115PS and a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

The Arona is available with a 150PS 1.5 TSI turbocharged four-cylinder, with the seven-speed DSG as standard.

Seat will renew its range with electrified vehicles starting in 2027, starting with mild-hybrid variants of the Arona and Ibiza, followed by a full-hybrid variant of the Lean in 2028.

A significant update to the Leon will launch in 2029.

Markus Haupt, CEO at Seat, said: “The Seat Ibiza and Arona are true success stories, fundamental to our line-up and the brand’s growth.

“As two of the Seat’s most iconic models, they have played a key role in driving urban mobility and empowering people to move freely toward new possibilities.

“With refreshed exterior and enhanced interior, we’re boosting their value and appeal even further.

“At the same time, we’re preparing both models for the future, with upcoming EU7 compliance and the introduction of mild-hybrid powertrains.”

Since its launch in 1984, Seat has sold more than 6,000,000 Ibizas.

The Arona launched in 2017 and has sold more than 750,000 units.