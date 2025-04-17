Sebastian Birkel named CEO of Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group has announced the appointment of Sebastian Birkel as chief executive officer, effective 1st May 2025. He succeeds Olivier Baldassari, who had been serving as interim CEO following the departure of Alain Favey. Baldassari will continue in his role as chief operating officer.

Birkel, 42, joins the Group from profection, where he served as CEO of the international personnel and property services provider. He brings significant mobility sector experience, having previously led the North American operations of SIXT. During his tenure there, he oversaw the successful restructuring and expansion of the brand in a competitive market.

Following his time in North America, Birkel returned to Germany where he joined the SIXT management board with responsibility for global vehicle procurement, group accounting and controlling. Earlier in his career, he worked at Roland Berger, advising companies undergoing strategic and operational transformation.

Dr Christian Dahlheim, chairman of the supervisory board of Europcar Mobility Group and CEO of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, said: “We are delighted to have gained an experienced leader for Europcar Mobility Group in Sebastian Birkel. In view of the current challenges, he brings with him the ideal mix of operational strength, strategic vision and international experience. With his expertise, he will lead Europcar Mobility Group on a sustainable growth path. Welcome to the driver’s seat of Europcar Mobility Group!”

Sebastian Birkel added: “I’m looking forward to joining an historical player of this industry, which is also one of the largest mobility services providers in Europe today. As the entire industry is currently facing strong headwinds, my priority will be to steer the Group through this period, but also to build on our strengths for a sustainable future, hand in hand with our teams.”

From 1st May, the Europcar Mobility Group management board will consist of Sebastian Birkel as group CEO, Joachim Hinz as chief financial officer, and Olivier Baldassari as chief operating officer.