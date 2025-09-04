  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Select Car Leasing launches Select Live EV car show for fleets

The event is free and will be held on 2nd October at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in Reading.

Dylan Robertson

4 September 2025

, , ,

SHARE

Select Live

Select Car Leasing has announced Select Live, an electric vehicle (EV) car show for fleets and businesses, featuring 40 cars on display and expert advice sessions.

The event is free and will be held on 2nd October at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in Reading.

Expert-led advice sessions will cover subjects such as running a salary sacrifice scheme, EV tax advice and charging cost guidance.

Shane Pither, head of Select Electric at Select Car Leasing, said: “Whether you’ve already jumped on board the electric bandwagon or you’re completely new to the wonderful world of EVs, Select Live is the event for you. 

“Explore the latest in electric and hybrid technology, with hands-on vehicle displays, expert-led talks, and live demonstrations.

“If you’re electrifying your fleet as a business or simply curious about what’s next, there’s something here for every professional – particularly those seeking the latest tax advice when it comes to EVs.

“Besides cars from Tesla – including the attention-grabbing Cybertruck – you’ll also be able to experience EVs from Audi, Polestar, BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, CUPRA, Maserati, BYD and more.

“You can also take a look at new EVs and hybrids from Chinese brands like Xpeng and Jaecoo.

“When it comes to EVs, we’re here to support, advise, and supply, whatever your business needs.”

Guests can win a free six month lease on an EV or a VIP box at Reading FC.

Adrian Keen, the former CEO of InstaVolt, will give a talk on accelerating the EV transition through public charging.

Select Car Leasing said that the event will have networking opportunities.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE