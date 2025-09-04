Select Car Leasing launches Select Live EV car show for fleets

Select Car Leasing has announced Select Live, an electric vehicle (EV) car show for fleets and businesses, featuring 40 cars on display and expert advice sessions.

The event is free and will be held on 2nd October at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in Reading.

Expert-led advice sessions will cover subjects such as running a salary sacrifice scheme, EV tax advice and charging cost guidance.

Shane Pither, head of Select Electric at Select Car Leasing, said: “Whether you’ve already jumped on board the electric bandwagon or you’re completely new to the wonderful world of EVs, Select Live is the event for you.

“Explore the latest in electric and hybrid technology, with hands-on vehicle displays, expert-led talks, and live demonstrations.

“If you’re electrifying your fleet as a business or simply curious about what’s next, there’s something here for every professional – particularly those seeking the latest tax advice when it comes to EVs.

“Besides cars from Tesla – including the attention-grabbing Cybertruck – you’ll also be able to experience EVs from Audi, Polestar, BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, CUPRA, Maserati, BYD and more.

“You can also take a look at new EVs and hybrids from Chinese brands like Xpeng and Jaecoo.

“When it comes to EVs, we’re here to support, advise, and supply, whatever your business needs.”

Guests can win a free six month lease on an EV or a VIP box at Reading FC.

Adrian Keen, the former CEO of InstaVolt, will give a talk on accelerating the EV transition through public charging.

Select Car Leasing said that the event will have networking opportunities.