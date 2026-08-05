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Commercial Vehicles & LCVs

Sevadis announces MaxiCharger Gen2 EV charger range

The charger comprises eight devices, scaling from a 7.4kW AC plug-and-play home charger right through to a complex suite of rapid and ultra-rapid DC chargers.

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EV charging solutions provider Sevadis has announced the launch of its MaxiCharger Gen2 range for van fleets.

The charger comprises eight devices, scaling from a 7.4kW AC plug-and-play home charger right through to a complex suite of rapid and ultra-rapid DC chargers for shared, paid or underground parking environments.

Available in wall, pillar, post, single, dual or quad configurations, the range is flexible to suit multiple charging environments and scalable to meet future customer requirements.

Designed with installation in mind, each device gets Rapid Install technology, supported by Sevadis’ Installer App.

Stations can be activated quickly with digital commissioning, while advanced setup allows configurations to be fine-tuned remotely.

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The integration of CT clamps within the product housing is designed to simplify the installation process, while SmartDock mounting stores commissioning data allows replacement units to be quickly and easily clicked into place.

Elsewhere, three technologies – SmartBox, SmartMesh and SmartCloud – enable real-time site load management, wireless networking and open integration with real-time site management platforms to put users in complete control of their EV charging portfolio.

An MID-approved meter is fitted as standard for accurate, transparent billing, while the addition of a high-resolution colour screen for select models offers the potential to unlock an additional revenue stream.

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From a sustainability perspective, solar charging integration technology aims to reduce energy bills by harnessing 100% of self-generated surplus renewable energy, with three modes – Fully Green, Prioritise Green and Prioritise Speed.

Each model is V2X enabled, with hardware enabled to support V2G and V2H functionality via a firmware update.

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Cris Chapman, managing director of Sevadis, said: “Our next-generation MaxiCharger range represents a significant step forward in both technology and capability.

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“The industry is moving far beyond standalone chargers and instead towards intelligent networks that can adapt and evolve to suit the complex needs of tomorrow – we’ve developed our Gen2 line-up with the future at its very core.

“Businesses and homeowners need reliable charging infrastructure that is simple, smart, flexible and reliable.

“Whether intelligent load management, solar integration, V2X readiness or creating entirely new revenue opportunities through on-screen advertising, we’ve developed a platform that sets new standards in advanced energy management within a single, integrated platform.”

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