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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/sevadis-announces-maxicharger-gen2-ev-charger-range/

EV charging solutions provider Sevadis has announced the launch of its MaxiCharger Gen2 range for van fleets.

The charger comprises eight devices, scaling from a 7.4kW AC plug-and-play home charger right through to a complex suite of rapid and ultra-rapid DC chargers for shared, paid or underground parking environments.

Available in wall, pillar, post, single, dual or quad configurations, the range is flexible to suit multiple charging environments and scalable to meet future customer requirements.

Designed with installation in mind, each device gets Rapid Install technology, supported by Sevadis’ Installer App.

Stations can be activated quickly with digital commissioning, while advanced setup allows configurations to be fine-tuned remotely.

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The integration of CT clamps within the product housing is designed to simplify the installation process, while SmartDock mounting stores commissioning data allows replacement units to be quickly and easily clicked into place.

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Elsewhere, three technologies – SmartBox, SmartMesh and SmartCloud – enable real-time site load management, wireless networking and open integration with real-time site management platforms to put users in complete control of their EV charging portfolio.

An MID-approved meter is fitted as standard for accurate, transparent billing, while the addition of a high-resolution colour screen for select models offers the potential to unlock an additional revenue stream.