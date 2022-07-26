Reading Time: 5 minutes

The time has come – your business needs a dedicated vehicle. Maybe, you need it to be on time for all the meetings. Or, you and your team often go on business trips to other cities. Or, perhaps, you need to move your products and equipment between sites constantly.

Buying a vehicle for your business may be your biggest investment so far. So, if the task of choosing the right model seems intimidating, it’s understandable. The best thing you can do is set aside enough time for doing your research and making a well-weighed choice.

Of course, if you have to combine your entrepreneurship with other time-consuming activities (like a full-time job or studies), time as a resource can be scarce. So, don’t hesitate to make use of the professional paper writing help by WritePaper or find other ways to make time. And once you do, here are the seven selection criteria you should start with.

1. Passenger & Cargo Capacity

Let’s start with the basics. The car you choose should meet your business needs. So, here are the two primary questions you should answer before posing any other ones:

How many seats is the vehicle supposed to have?

How much space do you need for transporting cargo?

The answers to both of these questions depend on how you’re planning to use the company vehicle. Let’s say you’ve just opened a retail business and you need a cost-efficient way to deliver your goods, for instance. In this case, you need a lot of cargo space, and having two or three seats is not a problem.

But if you need a car to go to meetings and on business trips, count your passenger seats well! While cargo space still matters in this case (you need to put your suitcases somewhere, after all), you might need to have enough space for 6-8 passengers.

2. Type & Size

With those two parameters considered, you can answer the following question. What type of vehicle are you looking for? Here are your seven main options:

City cars have only two seats and limited trunk space, but they’re great at manoeuvering in cities;

Sedans and hatchbacks are your traditional cars with four doors, five seats, and a trunk;

Minivans have a larger space for passengers or cargo in the back;

SUVs come with four-wheel drive and ground clearance to allow driving on any road;

Pickups have an extensive open cargo bed in the back;

Vans are designed to transport either up to 8 passengers or plenty of goods in the back;

Lorries can be light or heavy and are meant to transport goods only.

The vehicle type will determine its size and, therefore, manoeuvrability. (If you’re looking for a lorry, you’ll also need a driver with a BE driver’s license.) When you consider each of the options, don’t forget about the height: it can limit parking options.

3. Drive Type

Will you ever need to drive off-road? Will you be transporting heavy cargo? Or, perhaps, it often snows heavily where you’ll be using the vehicle? If the answer to either of these questions is “yes,” you should consider a four-wheel/all-wheel drivetrain.

In a nutshell, this drivetrain allows for better torque and traction. So, you or your driver will have a lot fewer chances to get stuck in the mud or snow. Torque and traction are also crucial when transporting heavy loads at slow speeds, especially on the way up.

If you don’t plan to be using your business vehicle outside of a city, a two-wheel drivetrain will suffice. That also rings true if the car has little to no chances of ending up in deep mud or snow, on rocky surfaces, or in soft sand.

4. Fuel Type & Consumption

Before you consider how well this or that model matches your personal style, look at the numbers. Specifically, you should compare how much it would cost you to use this or that vehicle – and fuel costs are a major part of the overall expenses.

First and foremost, the scope of operational costs will depend on the fuel type required:

Electricity . Electric vehicles themselves are more expensive, but the charging costs are lower than refuelling with diesel or gasoline.

. Electric vehicles themselves are more expensive, but the charging costs are lower than refuelling with diesel or gasoline. Diesel . It costs less than petrol, and diesel cars are more fuel-efficient. But such vehicles tend to be a bit more expensive, and new environmental regulations impose additional fees on their owners.

. It costs less than petrol, and diesel cars are more fuel-efficient. But such vehicles tend to be a bit more expensive, and new environmental regulations impose additional fees on their owners. Petrol. It’s generally the most expensive option, but the cars themselves are relatively inexpensive.

How do you compare fuel costs between, for example, an electric and a diesel car? Calculate the cost per 100 miles based on the fuel consumption of each model and the fuel’s cost.

5. Maintenance & Repair Costs

The true cost of owning and using a vehicle doesn’t boil down to just how much fuel you use. You’ll need to invest in maintaining your car in good condition. That can include:

changing oil;

replacing windshield wipers;

switching brake pads;

installing a new battery.

You will also need to get an MOT done every year after the vehicle turns three years old. If you don’t, you risk a hefty fine.

Besides routine checks and replacements, don’t forget that any car can suddenly break down. If your insurance plan doesn’t cover unexpected repairs, you’ll have to pay for them out of pocket.

Different models entail different maintenance and repair costs. For example, an Audi A3 will cost you around £7,500 in repair and maintenance over the first ten years. BMW 2 Series, in its turn, requires around £11,500 for the same amount of work.

6. Insurance Costs

How much insuring a vehicle will cost depends on its make and model – not just someone’s track record as a driver. In a nutshell, five criteria determine insurance rates:

Reliability : older and used cars are deemed less reliable, so the rates will be higher;

: older and used cars are deemed less reliable, so the rates will be higher; Safety rating : it shows how likely the vehicle is to end up in a car accident;

: it shows how likely the vehicle is to end up in a car accident; Retail price : the more expensive cars will cost the insurance company more to repair;

: the more expensive cars will cost the insurance company more to repair; Engine : the bigger it is, the higher the car’s performance is – and the more likely it is to end up in an accident;

: the bigger it is, the higher the car’s performance is – and the more likely it is to end up in an accident; Vehicle type: SUVs, for example, entail higher insurance rates than sedans.

Since insurance with basic coverage is obligatory, there’s no way you can avoid it. But how much it’ll cost you will depend on the type of vehicle you choose – so, choose wisely.

7. Reliability

Different cars will have varying lifespans. Some will end up unusable after 100,000 miles; others will serve you twice as long.

When you buy a business vehicle (or a personal one, for that matter), you’ll want it to serve you as long as possible, of course. But how do you know which models are more reliable than others?

First, take a look at the warranty: it reflects how confident the manufacturer is in its creation. Then, it’s best to go online and read the reviews for this or that model. You can also use tools like TrueDelta and check out surveys like What Car’s annual one for reliability stats.

In Conclusion

As you may have noticed, there was no mention of aesthetics as a criterion above. While looks might matter if your business vehicle is a status symbol, that’s rarely the case. The most important thing you should consider when shopping around isn’t the looks – it’s the functionality.

Besides, at the end of the day, your budget will be the main decision-making factor when it comes to choosing your business vehicle. So, split your requirements into two categories: must-have and good-to-have. This way, you’ll know beforehand what you can and can’t compromise on.





Northgate are in it for the long haul WHEN it comes to long term rental, Northgate offers a comprehensive range of support packages for SMEs, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of READ MORE ChargedEV – helping SMEs on their electrification journey CHARGEDEV specialises in the supply and installation of Electric Vehicle charging equipment across the UK and having installed over 23,000 domestic and workplace EV chargers to date, it has become READ MORE R2C – digitising the fleet management process R2C Lite has been created to eliminate labour-intensive administration processes, aid compliance and increase business productivity for SME fleets running HGVs, vans, trucks, trailers and more, many of which will READ MORE Northgate’s mobility solutions keeping you on the road NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire's additional mobility solutions options and support packages can be built into its existing rental contracts, cutting down the need for multiple supplier agreements to be signed and READ MORE BMW – looking after fleets large and small WHETHER you are a sole trader looking for a car that works for your business or you manage a fleet of fewer than 50 company cars, the BMW Business Partnership READ MORE BMW i4 – makes a lot of sense for the company car driver THE new BMW i4 is the German premium brand's first ever all-electric Gran Coupé and it's a very interesting proposition for company car drivers with a 2% BIK rate for READ MORE Innovation drives Wilson Auctions’ success AS one of the first in the industry to introduce MVR (Motor Vehicle Repair Workshops) on its various auction sites nationwide, Wilson Auctions was highly commended in this year's Business READ MORE Tax efficiency – BMW’s X1 PHEV, a Business Motoring winner BMW's X1 xDrive 25e is a Business Motoring winner, picking up the Best Small SUV gong at this year's awards. It features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor READ MORE BMW X5e – makes real sense to drivers and fleet managers THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills. Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the READ MORE Van Monster Remarketing – tops for Business Motoring Awards EXCEPTIONAL levels of customer service are at the heart of the Van Monster Remarketing proposition. The personal nature of the service provided by its Remarketing account managers has enabled to grow READ MORE BMW iX electrifies the Business Motoring Award judges THE BMW iX will add electric performance to any forward-thinking fleet manager, as well as a spacious, lounge-like interior to keep drivers focussed on the road ahead, with a range READ MORE BMW iX3 brings electricity into the mainstream Following the i3 and i8, the BMW iX3 is the brand's first electric SUV and the winner of this Year's Business Motoring Awards Best Medium SUV category. And the electric READ MORE Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car. With READ MORE KeyFleet Partner Programme – Best Company Car Programme winner WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs.All employees are trained in Whole Life READ MORE Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to a full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE