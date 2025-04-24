Shanghai show debut for UK-bound Omoda&Jaecoo pair

Omoda&Jaecoo has unveiled two models at the Auto Shanghai show that are both due to arrive in the UK this summer.

The Jaecoo 5 and Omoda 7 are both expected in showrooms in around August, boosting the UK presence of the Chinese giant which has been making major progress since Omoda launched in 2024 and was joined by Jaecoo earlier this year.

The Jaecoo 5 will go on sale alongside the larger Jaecoo 7 and will be the first full electric vehicle (EV) offered by the brand. Few details have so far been revealed about the new compact SUV, though its range is quoted at around 250 miles.

Reports also suggest that the Jaecoo 5 BEV will be followed by a petrol version and later a hybrid, using the same powertrain hardware as the already available Omoda 5.

The Omoda C7 shown in Shanghai will arrive in the UK as the Omoda 7 SHS, standing for ‘Super Hybrid System’. This is the powertrain already in the on-sale and similarly sized Jaecoo 7 and combines a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with an electric motor – the engine also acts as a generator to ensure the car never runs out of battery energy and can run on electric power as much as possible.

Omoda&Jaecoo quotes power rates of 340hp for the SHS system together with a potential range of up to 745 miles on a tank of fuel. In the Omoda 7 this has been upped to 776 miles.

Again few details are currently available on the new SUV, which will follow the larger Omoda 9 flagship model into showrooms, but it has the same exterior styling as the Omoda 5, with its distinctive grille design.

Just 14 months after its European launch in Spain, Omoda&Jaecoo claims to be the continent’s fastest-growing new brand, with 75,000 sales in total and monthly volumes expected to exceed 10,000 by the end of April. Omoda says it has achieved close to 2,000 Uk registrations of the Jaecoo 7 since its launch in February.

The manufacturer now has more than 300 outlets in seven major European markets including Italy, Poland, and the UK.

The brand plans to launch five new models with its SHS technology this year alongside the Omoda 7 and Jaecoo 5 which it calls its ‘global strategic models’. European sales of the Omoda 7 are expected to exceed 10,000 a month within six months, with the Jaecoo 5 targeting 15,000 units.