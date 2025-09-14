Shell and RML develop battery pack that charges to 80% in under 10 minutes

A new collaboration between Shell and RML Group has delivered a compact battery pack using Shell’s EV-Plus Thermal Fluid to achieve rapid charging without compromising safety.

Shell Lubricants has unveiled a new EV thermal management fluid designed to support faster charging and improved efficiency in battery electric vehicles.

The technology has been developed in collaboration with RML Group, one of the UK’s leading automotive innovation companies.

The project produced a 34kWh battery pack using Shell EV-Plus Thermal Fluid with Shell’s Gas-to-Liquid technology, capable of charging from 10% to 80% in under 10 minutes.

The fluid reduces thermal stresses, enabling higher charging currents and helping smaller, lighter batteries to deliver up to five times more range addition than typical BEVs.

Shell EV-Plus Thermal Fluids are electrically non-conductive and work by filling interstitial spaces within the battery pack to improve heat transfer and temperature control.

They can handle the high heat levels linked with rapid charging while also offering protection against adverse thermal events.

The project was designed to showcase compact, cost-effective battery solutions that reduce component mass and complexity.

Jason Wong, global executive vice president at Shell Lubricants, said: “As we celebrate World EV Day, we are thrilled to demonstrate that Shell EV-Plus Thermal Fluids can help to significantly improve battery thermal performance, paving the way towards higher charging efficiencies, enhanced safety, convenience and cost-effectiveness – to support the widespread adoption of BEVs demanded by legislative initiatives around the world.

“This evolution is a testament to our commitment to collaborative innovation towards enabling more value with less emissions – building on our experience in high-performance transformer oils, proprietary Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) technology, and single-phase immersion cooling fluids for data centres.”

Robert Mainwaring, Shell’s lead engineer on the project, said: “Consumers are in pursuit of better energy efficiency, longer driving range and faster charging.

“Our ambition within this project was to show how Shell EV-Plus Thermal Fluids can support significant reductions in charging time without compromising cell integrity and lifetime.

“By embracing advanced thermal management solutions, we believe this will open the door to a new generation of more sustainable, efficient and cost-effective battery electric vehicle solutions.”