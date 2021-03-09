Reading Time: 2 minutes

SHELL Fleet Solutions UK is launching a new fuel card management app for UK limited company owners with up to 10 vehicles, which could help reduce hours spent on paperwork, freeing time to focus on core business activity.

Shell Fleet App, available on both Android and iOS platforms, offers small business owners a convenient tool to track driver fuel card spending and flexible card controls at their fingertips. Users will also get access to discounts that could help their small business save up to £70 per month on fuel spend at Shell branded service stations.

Sarah Llewelyn, Head of Shell Fleet Solutions UK, said: “Last year presented significant operational challenges for many different industries, particularly for small business owners. With costs and operational efficiency under the microscope, we want to support small business owners in reducing admin time, and boosting operational savings.

“Shell Fleet App offers a convenient and smart way to help manage vehicle fuel costs, improve cash flow and free up precious time to focus on core business operations.”

According to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), the average small business owner spends over 33 hours a month – nearly a quarter of working hours – dealing with internal admin, and 67% feel they are unable to focus on their primary business purpose because of this.

Shell Fleet App helps to streamline admin, by consolidating transactions for up to ten vehicles* into a single, monthly payment, allowing small business owners to easily keep track of their fuel spending. Its ‘drive now, pay later’ fuel card can be used by drivers to pay for fuel at over 3,800 participating UK sites across motorways, main transit routes and in towns and cities nationwide.

These include 1,105 Shell service stations –as well as Shell partner service stations with Esso, Texaco, Gulf, Gleaner, Circle K and more recently, Morrisons. The in-app station locator directs the driver to the nearest participating service station and the in-app downloadable digital VAT receipts mean drivers no longer have collect paper receipts after each transaction.