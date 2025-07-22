Shortage of automotive technicians, drivers expected by 2047

Data from Nationwide Vehicle Contracts has predicted that the UK automotive industry is set to face a shortage of vehicle technicians, as well as lorry and delivery drivers, by 2047.

As of early 2025, there were 245,000 vehicle technicians in the UK, according to the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), but through analysing search data, Nationwide predicted that there could be a total shortage of technicians by 2047, unless action is taken.

Just 24% of the current technician workforce is qualified to work on electric vehicles (EVs), with the EV transition set to redefine the skills technicians need.

EVs require specialised equipment and training, with the associated costs potentially acting as a barrier for smaller automotive businesses.

EV maintenance is also more software-based, which Nationwide predicted could increase demand for IT specialists, at the expense of demand for technicians.

It also predicted that there could be a total shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers by 2029.

200,000 new drivers will be needed to prevent the shortage.

A shortage of delivery drivers is predicted by 2037, unless 45,000 new drivers bridge the skills gap.

Keith Hawes, director at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, said: “The development of autonomous driving depends on all vehicles being able to communicate seamlessly with one another.

“In reality, the first widespread application of this technology is more likely to be in taxi services. For that reason, taxi drivers may be more at risk of being replaced before lorry drivers.

“When it comes to commercial transport, safety is absolutely critical. The idea of a 42-tonne lorry, complete with trailer and load, being driven autonomously on open roads still feels far off.

“In my view, we’re unlikely to see this as a mainstream reality before 2050.”

Based on job search data, Nationwide predicted that car sales jobs will grow in popularity, with an 82% increase in searches over the last year.

Searches for automotive technician jobs have increased by 69%, and searches for EV jobs have increased by 53%.