Reading Time: 2 minutes

Business trips often vary in purpose, duration and budget. Some will be for sales or business development, while others will be more focused on managing and sustaining existing relationships with suppliers, clients and partners. Navigating unfamiliar territories can be a challenge, particularly when you’ve never been to a certain city, country or region before. In this article, we’ll explore some of the main factors you should consider when thinking about whether hiring a car for your business trip is necessary or not.

Where is your destination?

Most importantly, your destination will be a major factor in whether you need to hire a vehicle for the duration of your visit. If you’re going to a predominantly metropolitan area, chances are that you’ll be better placed using public transport and/or private taxi services. For example, if you’re travelling to London, congestion is very common and much of the city centre is an Ultra Low Emission Zone – meaning that driving around the area incurs added costs for petrol and diesel vehicles. In this case, it’s a better idea to use public transport or taxis from your serviced apartment in London. If you’re heading to somewhere more rural, then opting for a hire car or lease is probably a more logical idea to help you move around the area.

How long is your visit?

Another factor is the length of your visit. It may make financial and practical sense to use other forms of transport for a shorter visit, but for an extended business trip, hiring a car could be more cost-effective and convenient than using taxis and public transport for a few weeks or months. You’re much more likely to do more than just business on an extended visit, so a hired car could assist you in doing more with your leisure time too.

How much will you need to move around?

You should also ask yourself – what sort of trip is it going to be and how much will I be moving around? If you’re going to be visiting a few different destinations on your trip, perhaps some inner and some outer city, hiring or leasing a car will give you that flexibility and convenience to travel between them freely. If you’re going to be based in one location for most of your trip, then the expense of a hire car may not be justifiable.

Hopefully, these factors will give you a better idea of whether you need a hire car or not. It largely comes down to the location, duration and schedule of your trip – so ensure you consider these financially and practically to get the best value for your money.





Northgate are in it for the long haul WHEN it comes to long term rental, Northgate offers a comprehensive range of support packages for SMEs, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of READ MORE ChargedEV – helping SMEs on their electrification journey CHARGEDEV specialises in the supply and installation of Electric Vehicle charging equipment across the UK and having installed over 23,000 domestic and workplace EV chargers to date, it has become READ MORE R2C – digitising the fleet management process R2C Lite has been created to eliminate labour-intensive administration processes, aid compliance and increase business productivity for SME fleets running HGVs, vans, trucks, trailers and more, many of which will READ MORE Northgate’s mobility solutions keeping you on the road NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire's additional mobility solutions options and support packages can be built into its existing rental contracts, cutting down the need for multiple supplier agreements to be signed and READ MORE BMW – looking after fleets large and small WHETHER you are a sole trader looking for a car that works for your business or you manage a fleet of fewer than 50 company cars, the BMW Business Partnership READ MORE BMW i4 – makes a lot of sense for the company car driver THE new BMW i4 is the German premium brand's first ever all-electric Gran Coupé and it's a very interesting proposition for company car drivers with a 2% BIK rate for READ MORE Innovation drives Wilson Auctions’ success AS one of the first in the industry to introduce MVR (Motor Vehicle Repair Workshops) on its various auction sites nationwide, Wilson Auctions was highly commended in this year's Business READ MORE Tax efficiency – BMW’s X1 PHEV, a Business Motoring winner BMW's X1 xDrive 25e is a Business Motoring winner, picking up the Best Small SUV gong at this year's awards. It features a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor READ MORE BMW X5e – makes real sense to drivers and fleet managers THE BMW X5 xDrive 45e offers user-choosers a large SUV which delivers low running costs and associated tax bills. Thanks to CO2 emissions of 27-31g/km, the X5 falls into the READ MORE Van Monster Remarketing – tops for Business Motoring Awards EXCEPTIONAL levels of customer service are at the heart of the Van Monster Remarketing proposition. The personal nature of the service provided by its Remarketing account managers has enabled to grow READ MORE BMW iX electrifies the Business Motoring Award judges THE BMW iX will add electric performance to any forward-thinking fleet manager, as well as a spacious, lounge-like interior to keep drivers focussed on the road ahead, with a range READ MORE BMW iX3 brings electricity into the mainstream Following the i3 and i8, the BMW iX3 is the brand's first electric SUV and the winner of this Year's Business Motoring Awards Best Medium SUV category. And the electric READ MORE Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car. With READ MORE KeyFleet Partner Programme – Best Company Car Programme winner WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs.All employees are trained in Whole Life READ MORE Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to a full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE