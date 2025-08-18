Single sign-on increasingly important to fleet managers – FleetCheck

FleetCheck has found that users are becoming more interested in single sign-on (SSO) solutions, allowing fleet managers to log in to all of their systems using a single username and password.

SSO solutions allow for increased integration between different systems, saving time and significantly reducing the number of usernames and passwords that users needs to remember.

FleetCheck’s first SSO solution saw the firm partner with tachograph provider VDO, providing a joined-up system to manage all aspects of fleet compliance in one place.

Fleet managers reportedly referred to it as a ‘day-to-day fleet operational bible’.

Peter Golding, CEO at FleetCheck, said: “We’re being asked more and more often to look at ways fleets can move between applications – such as our fleet management software and tachograph analysis.

“The best way to do this is through Single Sign-On (SSO). Users log in once and can access all their systems without needing multiple usernames and passwords.

“Data can be automatically integrated, and transitioning between different applications is just a click away.

“This is more than a simple data import – using SSO, users can access all compliance information in one location, integrating data collected from VDO tachographs and FleetCheck’s software, including walkaround checks and maintenance records.

“It delivers a unified method for Driver Hours compliance, reduces administrative workload, and enhances management of fleet operations, as well as streamlining the process for meeting Earned Recognition requirements.

“This area offers significant potential for fleet software and we look forward to collaborating with other suppliers on further SSO integrations.”