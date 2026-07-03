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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/six-in-10-fleets-use-mobility-solutions-arval-finds/

Six in 10 fleets are now using mobility solutions, such as ride or car sharing, according to research conducted by Arval, in its 2026 Mobility Observatory Barometer.

23% of fleets said they make use of ride sharing, 17% use car sharing and 8% use bike sharing.

Moto and scooter leasing was used by 8% of fleets.

A further 24% of fleets said they are considering implementing mobility solutions within the next three years, most of which would opt for ride sharing (17%).

16% of all fleets surveyed offer employees an app to book multiple mobility solutions and 12% offer a card.

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John Peters (pictured), head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “Mobility is perhaps an area where business uptake has been lower than once forecast but our new data shows there remains a relatively high degree of enthusiasm.

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“The most popular options – car sharing and ride sharing – are all about increased asset utilisation and can support the sustainability goals of businesses.

“Higher levels of deployment for any vehicle means greater efficiency and lower costs, and 8% of our respondents are even using bike sharing.