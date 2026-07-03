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Fleet Operations & Compliance

Six in 10 fleets use mobility solutions, Arval finds

23% of fleets said they make use of ride sharing, 17% use car sharing and 8% use bike sharing.

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Six in 10 fleets are now using mobility solutions, such as ride or car sharing, according to research conducted by Arval, in its 2026 Mobility Observatory Barometer.

23% of fleets said they make use of ride sharing, 17% use car sharing and 8% use bike sharing.

Moto and scooter leasing was used by 8% of fleets.

A further 24% of fleets said they are considering implementing mobility solutions within the next three years, most of which would opt for ride sharing (17%).

16% of all fleets surveyed offer employees an app to book multiple mobility solutions and 12% offer a card.

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John Peters (pictured), head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “Mobility is perhaps an area where business uptake has been lower than once forecast but our new data shows there remains a relatively high degree of enthusiasm.

“The most popular options – car sharing and ride sharing – are all about increased asset utilisation and can support the sustainability goals of businesses.

“Higher levels of deployment for any vehicle means greater efficiency and lower costs, and 8% of our respondents are even using bike sharing.

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“This is perhaps the kind of future mobility envisaged in the UK a few years ago, with employees accessing transport of the type they needed when they needed it through easy-to-use solutions.

“The initial technology was possibly disappointing but our research suggests current apps and cards are proving effective for at least some users.

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“Vehicle leasing has been extending its scope in recent years, covering everything from bicycles to a wide variety of innovative last mile solutions.

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“Clearly, scooters and motos are not suitable for all businesses but it is easy to envisage situations where they have a valuable role to play.

“All of this shows that while mobility might not have achieved the degree of market penetration predicted just a few years ago, a wide range of options from the commonplace to the innovative are being provided by businesses to help employees get to where they need to go, and wider uptake in the future is a very real possibility.”

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