Six in 10 fleets use mobility solutions, Arval finds
23% of fleets said they make use of ride sharing, 17% use car sharing and 8% use bike sharing.
Six in 10 fleets are now using mobility solutions, such as ride or car sharing, according to research conducted by Arval, in its 2026 Mobility Observatory Barometer.
23% of fleets said they make use of ride sharing, 17% use car sharing and 8% use bike sharing.
Moto and scooter leasing was used by 8% of fleets.
A further 24% of fleets said they are considering implementing mobility solutions within the next three years, most of which would opt for ride sharing (17%).
16% of all fleets surveyed offer employees an app to book multiple mobility solutions and 12% offer a card.
John Peters (pictured), head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “Mobility is perhaps an area where business uptake has been lower than once forecast but our new data shows there remains a relatively high degree of enthusiasm.
“The most popular options – car sharing and ride sharing – are all about increased asset utilisation and can support the sustainability goals of businesses.
“Higher levels of deployment for any vehicle means greater efficiency and lower costs, and 8% of our respondents are even using bike sharing.