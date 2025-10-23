SIXT celebrates new Sheffield branch opening with ‘no sign-up fee’ offering

The branch offers 24-hour key return and car drop off, allowing more flexible vehicle returns.

SIXT has opened a branch at Sheffield Train Station and is offering the SIXT+ Car Subscription with no sign-up fee to celebrate, saving customers £249.

The branch offers 24-hour key return and car drop off, allowing more flexible vehicle returns.

SIXT said that the SIXT+ Car Subscription offers a flexible alternative to car ownership or leasing.

The offer is available until the end of October, only at the Sheffield branch.

Andrew Smith, managing director at SIXT UK, said: “The opening of our branch at the Sheffield Train Station highlights SIXT’s commitment to providing premium mobility solutions in the locations where our customers need them most.

“Following recent customer feedback and growing demand, we’re expanding our presence in Sheffield to enhance efficiency, convenience and the overall rental experience.

“Customers can expect our renowned ‘SIXT Star Service’ with easy pick-up and returns, premium vehicles including electric options, at a prime location just minutes away from key transport links.”