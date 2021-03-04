Reading Time: < 1 minute

ERICH Sixt, CEO of multinational car rental company SIXT has announced he will be resigning from the management board after 50 years at the helm of the company.

During his time within the company, he has transformed the business from a local car rental service to become one of the world’s leading premium mobility providers.

He will be handing over the Group’s management to Alexander and Konstantin Sixt and join the Supervisory Board of Sixt SE in June, where he plans to serve as Chairman.