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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/sixt-opens-brighton-station-branch/

Rental firm SIXT has opened a branch at Brighton railway station, expanding its reach in the South East of England.

This is part of a wider UK expansion, which has seen it open branches at locations such as Exeter Airport and Battersea Power Station, and is expected to support 30 additional jobs nationwide.

It offers 24-hour vehicle return.

SIXT said the decision to locate the branch at Brighton station was made due to a shift in travel habits from customers, where they arrive by train and collect a car when needed.

Andrew Smith, managing director at SIXT UK, said: “Brighton Railway Station is an iconic transport gateway, and we’re proud to be the only car rental provider on site.

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“Whether you’re a Londoner heading to the coast for the weekend, a business traveller continuing south, or a commuter who needs a vehicle for just part of their journey, we’re here to make that connection effortless.

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“This is exactly what premium, flexible mobility should look like.”