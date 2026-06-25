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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/sixt-opens-exeter-airport-branch/

SIXT has opened a branch at Exeter Airport, aiming to bring premium, flexible rental options to fill a gap in the market.

It is open seasonally, from June to October and is located a two-minute walk from the terminal.

The Exeter Airport location is SIXT’s first in the South West of England.

It is a mobile branch, allowing customers to access rental vehicles without a bus transfer.

24-hour vehicle return is offered, giving increased flexibility.

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SIXT said the opening of the Exeter Airport branch is part of its commitment to expanding beyond major cities.

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The firm’s latest expansion is expected to add 30 new roles in the UK, across full-time and part-time positions.

Andrew Smith, managing director at SIXT UK, said: “Exeter Airport is our first branch in the South West, and we think it’s long overdue.