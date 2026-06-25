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SIXT opens Exeter Airport branch

It is open seasonally, from June to October and is located a two-minute walk from the terminal.

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SIXT Exeter Airport
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SIXT has opened a branch at Exeter Airport, aiming to bring premium, flexible rental options to fill a gap in the market.

It is open seasonally, from June to October and is located a two-minute walk from the terminal.

The Exeter Airport location is SIXT’s first in the South West of England.

It is a mobile branch, allowing customers to access rental vehicles without a bus transfer.

24-hour vehicle return is offered, giving increased flexibility.

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SIXT said the opening of the Exeter Airport branch is part of its commitment to expanding beyond major cities.

The firm’s latest expansion is expected to add 30 new roles in the UK, across full-time and part-time positions.

Andrew Smith, managing director at SIXT UK, said: “Exeter Airport is our first branch in the South West, and we think it’s long overdue.

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“This is a part of the country where having a car genuinely transforms what’s possible — whether you’re a visitor exploring the coast, a business traveller covering the region, or a local heading further afield.

“Bringing SIXT’s premium fleet and flexible service here is exactly the kind of move we’re focused on: showing up in places where customers have been underserved for too long.”

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