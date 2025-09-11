Sixth generation of the Nissan MICRA released to the public

The MICRA has multi-link rear suspension, low-mounted battery, and direct steering response, aiming to deliver a versatile driving experience.

The sixth-generation Nissan MICRA is the model’s first fully electric version, designed for everyday driving.

The MICRA has multi-link rear suspension, low-mounted battery, and direct steering response, paired with low weight and instant torque, aiming to deliver a versatile driving experience.

Its AmpR small-car platform supports short overhangs and a compact footprint with a low centre of gravity and a reduced weight of 1,500kg.

The MICRA’s AmpR platform brings a long wheelbase of 2.54m, a boot capacity of 326 litres and the ability to tow up to 500kg.

For EV driving, the MICRA offers two battery options, 40kWh with up to 198 miles WLTP and 52kWh with up to 260 miles WLTP.

Both variants support DC fast-charging up to 100kW, with V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) capability for powering small devices — with V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) integration planned.

A full suite of driver assistance features – including adaptive cruise and parking support – is designed to give the driver more control.

Styled at Nissan Design Europe in London, the exterior is SUV-inspired, designed for flexibility in narrow streets.

The release of the MICRA comes before the company introduces four new fully electric models by 2027.

These include the MICRA, the LEAF, the upcoming JUKE, and an A-Segment model. All this comes on top of the recently launched e-POWER technology.

MICRA is open to order in the UK with prices starting from £21,495 (including £1,500 Government grant). Deliveries are expected to begin in January 2026.

Clíodhna Lyons, region vice president, product and services planning at Nissan AMIEO, said: “The dynamic, agile and comfortable performance of the all-new MICRA is getting its first experience on European roads!

“With up to 260miles of range and 100kW fast charging, I’m sure the lucky drivers getting behind the wheel will fall in love with this new model. And with a playful and audacious new design, it’s sure to turn heads too.”