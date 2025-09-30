  
Škoda adds cheaper, ECG-qualifying Enyaq with 359-mile range

The Škoda Enyaq SE L 85 starts at £40,480, including the £1,500 ECG.

Dylan Robertson

30 September 2025

Škoda Enyaq ECG

Škoda has added a cheaper Enyaq fitted with the larger battery, the SE L 85, which qualifies for the Electric Car Grant (ECG) and has a 359-mile range.

Standard equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and an electric boot lid.

A Plus option package has been introduced, offering full LED Matrix beam headlights, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and rear side airbags, for an extra £2,500.

It is the only Enyaq model fitted with the 77kWh battery to qualify for the ECG.

The Enyaq SE L 85 is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor producing 286PS and can reach 62mph in 6.7 seconds.

Fast charging is supported, with speeds of up to 135kW, allowing the Enyaq to charger from 10% to 80% in 28 minutes.

