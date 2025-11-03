Škoda adds range-topping L&K trim level to Kodiaq range

Škoda has added a range-topping L&K trim level to the Kodiaq range, with prices starting from £48,985 and orders opening on 17th December.

Standard equipment includes a CANTON sound system, electronically adjustable front seats with massaging and ventilation, a heated windscreen, heated rear seats, 20-inch alloy wheels and remote park assist.

The Škoda Kodiaq L&K is available with the 2.0 TDI 193PS diesel, 2.0 TSI 204PS petrol or the 1.5 TSI iV plug-in hybrid (PHEV) petrol powertrain.

PHEV models can drive up to 71 miles in electric mode.

All Kodiaq L&K models have a dual-clutch automatic gearbox

The 1.5 TSI iV will serve as the base powertrain, with 204PS. It is only available with five seats and front wheel drive.

Both of the 2.0-litre engines offer seven seats and all wheel drive as standard. Prices for the petrol start at £51,460, while the diesel costs £53,230.

The L&K trim level is named after Václav Laurin and Václav Klement, Škoda’s founders.