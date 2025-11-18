  
Skoda Elroq receives five-star Euro NCAP rating

Skoda said this underscores its track record, with every newly developed model since 2008 achieving a top five-star Euro NCAP rating.

Milly Standing

18 November 2025

251118 Elroq letos ziskal 5 v Euro NCAP 2 21bb2bfe

The independent consumer organisation European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) has tested the Škoda Elroq and awarded this fully electric compact SUV the maximum five-star safety rating.

The Enyaq and Octavia models also retained their top ratings this year.

Skoda said this underscores its track record, with every newly developed model since 2008 achieving a top five-star Euro NCAP rating.

In Adult Occupant Protection, the first of the four categories assessed, the Škoda Elroq scored 90%, above the 80% required for a five-star rating.

The assessment involves four crash tests: a 50 km/h frontal impact with a moving deformable barrier, a 50 km/h frontal impact into a rigid wall, a 60 km/h lateral impact with a mobile barrier, and a 32 km/h side-pole impact.

The evaluation also factors in rear-impact whiplash protection and post-crash safety systems, such as the multi-collision brake and automatic window lowering in submersion tests.

In Child Occupant Protection, the Elroq scored 87%.

In both the frontal and side impact tests, the child dummies recorded very low levels of strain, giving the model an entirely green result in this category.

The Elroq also achieved maximum points for the ease of installation and compatibility of a wide range of child seats available on the market.

In the third category, Vulnerable Road User (VRU) Protection – covering pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists – the Elroq scored 77%. This category evaluates the vehicle’s ability to prevent accidents through advanced sensor systems.

Tests in this category replicate a range of real-world scenarios, including crossing pedestrians or cyclists, longitudinally moving vulnerable road users, and detection while turning or reversing. These situations are assessed in both daylight and darkness.

Another feature is the “door opening” assist, which warns occupants when getting out of the car if a cyclist or motorcyclist is approaching from behind.

Where a collision cannot be avoided, impact tests measure potential injuries using child and adult headform impactors, upper legform impactors, and legform impactors.

In the Safety Assist category, which evaluates driver-assist systems, the Elroq scored 78%.

This area covers the vehicle’s ability to avoid collisions with other vehicles in a range of scenarios, as well as the effectiveness of lane-keeping assistance, where the Elroq collected the maximum number of points.

The Škoda Enyaq and Škoda Octavia also met this year’s stricter evaluation criteria and secured the top rating.

The Škoda Enyaq matched its 2021 result, while the Škoda Octavia has now been tested for the third time.

