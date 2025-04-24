Skoda Elroq vRS sporty crossover starts from £46,950

Škoda has announced final UK pricing and specification details for the Elroq vRS, its fastest-accelerating production car to date. Order books will open in mid-June, with deliveries expected later this summer. The new all-electric performance SUV will start from £46,560 (OTR).

Equipped with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup, the Elroq vRS delivers 340 PS and can accelerate from 0–62mph in just 5.4 seconds. The 84 kWh battery (79 kWh usable) offers a WLTP range of up to 339 miles and supports DC fast charging at up to 185kW, allowing a 10–80% top-up in 26 minutes.

The Elroq vRS is fitted with adaptive DCC suspension, upgraded brakes and sports suspension as standard. It also features the brand’s new illuminated Tech-Deck Face grille and comes finished in exclusive Hyper Green paint, with 20-inch Draconis black alloy wheels as standard and 21-inch Vision anthracite wheels available as an option.

Inside, the vRS Lounge Design Selection includes microsuede and artificial leather sport seats with massage function, a three-spoke heated sports steering wheel, and carbon-effect trim with lime green stitching. Standard tech includes a five-inch digital cockpit, 13-inch touchscreen, augmented reality head-up display, area view camera and CANTON sound system.

The model offers 470 litres of boot space, expanding to 1,580 litres with the rear seats folded. A virtual pedal enables hands-free tailgate access, and a variable boot floor and netting system are fitted as standard.

Order books open mid-June, with first UK deliveries scheduled for summer 2025.