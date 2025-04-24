  
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp
Subscribe

Skoda Elroq vRS sporty crossover starts from £46,950

The new Škoda Elroq vRS will start from £46,560 when orders open in mid-June, offering 340 PS, 339 miles of range and a 0–62mph time of 5.4 seconds.

James Allen

24 April 2025

, ,

SHARE

2025 Skoda Elroq vRS Reveal

Škoda has announced final UK pricing and specification details for the Elroq vRS, its fastest-accelerating production car to date. Order books will open in mid-June, with deliveries expected later this summer. The new all-electric performance SUV will start from £46,560 (OTR).

Equipped with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup, the Elroq vRS delivers 340 PS and can accelerate from 0–62mph in just 5.4 seconds. The 84 kWh battery (79 kWh usable) offers a WLTP range of up to 339 miles and supports DC fast charging at up to 185kW, allowing a 10–80% top-up in 26 minutes.

The Elroq vRS is fitted with adaptive DCC suspension, upgraded brakes and sports suspension as standard. It also features the brand’s new illuminated Tech-Deck Face grille and comes finished in exclusive Hyper Green paint, with 20-inch Draconis black alloy wheels as standard and 21-inch Vision anthracite wheels available as an option.

Inside, the vRS Lounge Design Selection includes microsuede and artificial leather sport seats with massage function, a three-spoke heated sports steering wheel, and carbon-effect trim with lime green stitching. Standard tech includes a five-inch digital cockpit, 13-inch touchscreen, augmented reality head-up display, area view camera and CANTON sound system.

The model offers 470 litres of boot space, expanding to 1,580 litres with the rear seats folded. A virtual pedal enables hands-free tailgate access, and a variable boot floor and netting system are fitted as standard.

Order books open mid-June, with first UK deliveries scheduled for summer 2025.

Related Posts

Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE