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Commercial Vehicles & LCVs

Škoda Epiq adds SportLine model to range

The SportLine trim is available across all four of Škoda’s all-electric models, with the SportLine Epiq positioned at the top of the range above the Edition 55.

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Skoda SportLine
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Ahead of its arrival in the UK, the Škoda Epiq line-up is expanding with the SportLine model.

The SportLine trim is available across all four of Škoda’s all-electric models, with the SportLine Epiq positioned at the top of the range above the Edition 55.

Priced from £32,450, the Epiq SportLine comes with unique front and rear bumpers, black roof rails, mirrors and badging.

The SportLine is also the only variant in the range to be offered with an optional black roof.

Other features include 19-inch Langur black alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights with illuminated Tech-Deck and the SportLine badge, which sits on the rear.

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Finished in black, the interior has electrically adjustable sports seats upholstered in soft-touch microsuede and techtona artificial leather and white contrast stitching.

Black microsuede fabric with white accent elements also appears on the armrest, door panel inserts, and dashboard trim, while a heated three-spoke Sportline-badged sports steering wheel comes with paddles to adjust the level of recuperation.

Standard equipment also includes ambient lighting, wireless phone charging with a maximum output of 15 W, and decorative door sills.

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The specification of the Epiq SportLine is designed to build on the current SE L and Edition trims, adding Matrix LED headlights and rear lights, an illuminated Tech-Deck face, and electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support.

Other equipment in the Epiq SportLine includes a 13-inch infotainment display, a five-inch digital cockpit, Wireless SmartLink, two-zone climate control, Drive mode select, and Bi-directional charging capability.

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The Epiq SportLine is fitted with a 55kWh (52 kWh net) battery as standard and has a power output of 211 PS.

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Torque output is rated at 290Nm and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 7.1 seconds.

The vehicle can can cover around 270 miles on a single charge based on premiminary data.

The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes.

The sporting flagship of the Epiq range has a top speed of 99 mph and offers regenerative braking, a coasting mode, and Škoda’s ECO assistant.

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The latter uses prompts on the Digital Cockpit to encourage efficient driving and effective use of regenerative braking, helping to reduce energy consumption and extend the vehicle’s range.

The Epiq SportLine will open for order at a later date, with deliveries expected in Q1 2027.

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