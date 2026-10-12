Škoda Epiq adds SportLine model to range

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/skoda-epiq-adds-sportline-model-to-range/

Ahead of its arrival in the UK, the Škoda Epiq line-up is expanding with the SportLine model.

The SportLine trim is available across all four of Škoda’s all-electric models, with the SportLine Epiq positioned at the top of the range above the Edition 55.

Priced from £32,450, the Epiq SportLine comes with unique front and rear bumpers, black roof rails, mirrors and badging.

The SportLine is also the only variant in the range to be offered with an optional black roof.

Other features include 19-inch Langur black alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights with illuminated Tech-Deck and the SportLine badge, which sits on the rear.

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Finished in black, the interior has electrically adjustable sports seats upholstered in soft-touch microsuede and techtona artificial leather and white contrast stitching.

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Black microsuede fabric with white accent elements also appears on the armrest, door panel inserts, and dashboard trim, while a heated three-spoke Sportline-badged sports steering wheel comes with paddles to adjust the level of recuperation.

Standard equipment also includes ambient lighting, wireless phone charging with a maximum output of 15 W, and decorative door sills.