Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

,

Skoda Kodiaq gains plug-in drivetrain

Skoda has opened order books for its second plug-in hybrid, extending the technology already available on the Octavia to the Kodiaq SUV.

Andrew Charman

240610kodiaqivphev

Share

10 June 2024

Skoda has opened order books for its second plug-in hybrid (PHEV), extending the technology already available on the Octavia to the Kodiaq SUV.

On sale from £41,935 on-the-road, the Kodiaq PHEV has a WLTP-certifed electric driving range of up to 75 miles. Skoda believes this will give it a significant appeal with fleet drivers, both versions subject to a Benefit in Kind rate of just 5%.

Skoda says that the the PHEV drivetrain was part of the design criteria for the latest Kodiaq iV, allowing the most efficient placement of the hybrid components. The brand’s second-generation plug-in hybrid system matches a four-cylinder turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine of 150hp to a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that generates 116hp and 330Nm of torque. The motor is built directly into the six-speed DSG gearbox, and is separated from the engine by a clutch.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

The system has a significantly improved range over the first-generation system courtesy of a larger 25.7kWh battery pack mounted under the rear seats and water cooled. It is also faster to charge than its predecessor, able to accept DC rapid charging up to 50kW enabling a 10 to 50% charge is around 26 minutes.

The Kodiaq iV can also be charged on an AC supply via an industry-standard Type 2 plug. The maximum charge rate on AC is 11kW, which delivers a charge time of around 2hrs 30 minutes.

The Kodiaq iV offers three drive modes, electric-only, hybrid and sport. It comes in a choice of two trim levels, SE and and SE L and only in five-seat format. Standard equipment on the entry SE includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED front and rear lights, heated front seats and a keyless start/stop system.

A 13-inch satellite navigation touchscreen display, 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit and tri-zone climate control are also fitted along with a host of active safety features autonomous emergency braking reacting to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, blind spot detection with a door exit warning and a front cross-traffic alert.

Award Winners 2024

charging

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

vauxhall astra

,

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

short term 2

,

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

fleetyondemand

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

wuropcar

,

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

bmw

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

wilsons winners

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

lookers

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

Latest news

240610kodiaqivphev
  • News, News

Skoda Kodiaq gains plug-in drivetrain

2406fleet
  • Electric Vehicles, EV, Fleet management, News, News

Large companies ‘need fleet managers’ for growing challenges

2406evfleet
  • Electric Vehicles, EV News, News, Owning and operating an EV

Mercia offers free EV myth-busting aid

240606skoda superb 1
  • Car news and reviews, News

New Skoda Superb set to hit UK roads

240605kiasportage
  • Electric Vehicles, Featured, Fleet management, News

Fleet sales continue to prop up new car market

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE