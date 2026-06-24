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EV & Sustainability

Škoda launches Peaq as flagship seven-seat EV

It is priced from £51,980, with a range of up to 390 miles and rear or all wheel drive options.

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Škoda Peaq
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Škoda has launched the Peaq, a seven-seat electric vehicle (EV) that will serve as the brand’s flagship when it goes on sale in the UK from September.

It is priced from £51,980, with a range of up to 390 miles and rear or all wheel drive options.

All models use an 86kWh battery, the largest unit Škoda has ever fitted to an EV. Vehicle-to-load (V2L) is standard-fit.

The rear wheel drive Peaq 90 has 286PS and can charge at 199kW, allowing it to go from 10% to 80% in 28 minutes.

90x models have all wheel drive, 299PS and a 0-62mph time of 6.8 seconds.

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Three trim levels are offered: SE L, Edition and SportLine. SE L models are rear wheel drive only.

Standard equipment includes a 10-inch digital driver display, a 13.6-inch infotainment system that introduces an Android-based architecture, LED ambient lighting, heated first and second row seats and wiper blades with integrated washers.

Edition models add Remote Park Assist, matrix LED headlights and an Area View camera.

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Prices start at £55,130, or £57,230 for all wheel drive models.

The £58,280 Peaq SportLine has 20-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable sports seats, a three-spoke heated steering wheel, dynamic chassis control and an optional black roof.

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Five interior designs are available, with selected options using more than 50kg of recycled content.

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The Škoda Peaq features a 37-litre front boot, while the main boot is 299 litres with all seats up or 890 litres with the third row folded.

The front boot is large enough to store the parcel shelf when not needed.

UK orders will open in September.

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