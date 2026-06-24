Škoda launches Peaq as flagship seven-seat EV

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/skoda-launches-peaq-as-flagship-seven-seat-ev/

Škoda has launched the Peaq, a seven-seat electric vehicle (EV) that will serve as the brand’s flagship when it goes on sale in the UK from September.

It is priced from £51,980, with a range of up to 390 miles and rear or all wheel drive options.

All models use an 86kWh battery, the largest unit Škoda has ever fitted to an EV. Vehicle-to-load (V2L) is standard-fit.

The rear wheel drive Peaq 90 has 286PS and can charge at 199kW, allowing it to go from 10% to 80% in 28 minutes.

90x models have all wheel drive, 299PS and a 0-62mph time of 6.8 seconds.

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Three trim levels are offered: SE L, Edition and SportLine. SE L models are rear wheel drive only.

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Standard equipment includes a 10-inch digital driver display, a 13.6-inch infotainment system that introduces an Android-based architecture, LED ambient lighting, heated first and second row seats and wiper blades with integrated washers.

Edition models add Remote Park Assist, matrix LED headlights and an Area View camera.