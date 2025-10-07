Škoda marks 130-year anniversary with special edition Fabia

The Fabia 130 is the fastest production Fabia ever, with a 0-62mph time of 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 142mph.

Škoda has marked its 130-year anniversary with the Fabia 130, a special edition model with more power, as well as sportier suspension and styling.

It is based on the Fabia Monte Carlo and features a reworked version of the 1.5 TSI EVO2 engine with 177PS, up 27PS, reducing its 0-62mph time by 0.6 seconds.

The increase in power was achieved through tweaks to the intake plenum, vibration damper and rocker arms.

Škoda engineers have also reprogrammed the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with higher shift points, double-clutch downshifts in Sport mode and revised braking logic.

15mm lower sports suspension has been fitted, with 18-inch ‘Libra’ alloy wheels and recalibrated steering.

All cars have a gloss black roof, pillars and mirrors, as well as a horizontal stripe on the rear, paying homage to the Fabia Rally2.

Standard equipment includes a 10-inch digital dashboard, stainless steel pedals, Bi-LED headlights and a rear camera.

Order books will open on 30th October and the Škoda Fabia 130 will be priced from £29,995.