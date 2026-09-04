Škoda marks one millionth Karoq with new Black Edition

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/skoda-marks-one-millionth-karoq-with-new-black-edition/

Škoda has introduced a range-topping Black Edition to the Karoq line-up as worldwide production of the SUV passes one million units.

Available to order from 1st October 2026, the Karoq Black Edition will start from £39,160 OTR, with first deliveries expected by the end of the year.

The new model builds on the specification of the SportLine Edition, adding 19-inch Vega black alloy wheels, black roof rails, door mirrors and radiator grille, sports front and rear bumpers, metallic paint, a rear diffuser and black Škoda and Karoq lettering.

Inside, standard equipment includes heated leather sports seats in the front and rear, a panoramic glass roof, Tri-zone climate control, a CANTON sound system, heated sports steering wheel and LED interior lighting.

Full LED Matrix headlights, a heated windscreen, Dynamic chassis control and Progressive steering are also fitted as standard.

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Four drivetrain options will be offered. The 1.5 TSI 150PS petrol engine is available with either a six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed DSG, while the 2.0 TSI 190PS petrol comes with a seven-speed DSG and four-wheel drive.

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The diesel option is a 2.0 TDI 150PS with seven-speed DSG and four-wheel drive.

Prices rise from £39,160 for the 1.5 TSI 150PS manual to £40,610 for the DSG version. The 2.0 TSI 190PS DSG 4×4 costs £45,335, while the 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG 4×4 tops the range at £46,035.