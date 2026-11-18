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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/skoda-peaq-receives-highest-ever-euro-ncap-crash-protection-score/

Euro NCAP has granted the Škoda Peaq a five-star safety rating, along with 94% in the Crash Protection category, the highest score of any car tested to 2026 standards.

The Škoda Peaq received maximum points across multiple tests, and was commended for its standard-fit centre airbag, and strong protection for vulnerable road users’ legs and femurs.

It also scored 65% in Safe Driving, 78% in Crash Avoidance, and 92% in Post Crash Safety.

Along with the Peaq, the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Kia Seltos, Denza BAO 5, and Lepas L4, L6, and L8 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) also received five stars overall.

Following a real-world test drive across France, Italy, and Spain, Euro NCAP found that the latest BMW X5’s speed assistance system could correctly identify the local limit in 91% of cases, while the lane support system was found to be “polished” and was able to adjust its sensitivity according to driver alertness.

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Euro NCAP said that the Mercedes-Benz GLE scored the highest for active safety, and already meets the requirements for a 2027 five-star rating, with strong lane support and vulnerable user response systems.

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Lepas’ cars all scored strongly in Crash Protection and Post Crash Safety, though the L6 and L4 had points deducted for a lack of seatbelt misuse detection and other systems.

The Kia Seltos scored 90% for Post Crash Safety and received full marks for seatbelt misuse detection, but lost points for weak front passenger chest protection in a frontal offset collision.