Škoda Peaq receives highest ever Euro NCAP Crash Protection score
Along with the Peaq, the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Kia Seltos, Denza BAO 5, and Lepas L4, L6, and L8 PHEV also received five stars overall.
Euro NCAP has granted the Škoda Peaq a five-star safety rating, along with 94% in the Crash Protection category, the highest score of any car tested to 2026 standards.
The Škoda Peaq received maximum points across multiple tests, and was commended for its standard-fit centre airbag, and strong protection for vulnerable road users’ legs and femurs.
It also scored 65% in Safe Driving, 78% in Crash Avoidance, and 92% in Post Crash Safety.
Along with the Peaq, the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Kia Seltos, Denza BAO 5, and Lepas L4, L6, and L8 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) also received five stars overall.
Following a real-world test drive across France, Italy, and Spain, Euro NCAP found that the latest BMW X5’s speed assistance system could correctly identify the local limit in 91% of cases, while the lane support system was found to be “polished” and was able to adjust its sensitivity according to driver alertness.
Euro NCAP said that the Mercedes-Benz GLE scored the highest for active safety, and already meets the requirements for a 2027 five-star rating, with strong lane support and vulnerable user response systems.
Lepas’ cars all scored strongly in Crash Protection and Post Crash Safety, though the L6 and L4 had points deducted for a lack of seatbelt misuse detection and other systems.
The Kia Seltos scored 90% for Post Crash Safety and received full marks for seatbelt misuse detection, but lost points for weak front passenger chest protection in a frontal offset collision.