Škoda Peaq travels from Czech Republic to Netherlands on one charge

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/skoda-peaq-travels-from-czech-republic-to-netherlands-on-one-charge/

The Škoda Peaq has covered 936km without recharging in a record attempt for seven-seat electric SUVs, exceeding its official WLTP range by almost 45%.

The series-production Peaq 90 travelled from Škoda’s headquarters in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic, to Zandvoort in the Netherlands under the supervision of certification authority TÜV SÜD.

The vehicle completed the journey with average energy consumption of 9.2kWh/100km, compared with a homologated WLTP range of up to 647km. Its record distance was 289km above that figure.

The Peaq 90 used for the attempt was equipped with a 91kWh battery, with 86kWh usable capacity, producing 210kW and driving the rear wheels. It ran on 19-inch wheels with standard low-rolling-resistance tyres.

The journey began at midday on 25th August and continued through Germany, with stops for driver changes, rest and food but no recharging. The team reached the Netherlands early the following morning before completing the journey in Zandvoort that afternoon.

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Jakub Krs, one of the drivers and responsible for high-voltage battery strategy at Škoda Auto, said: “The aim was to demonstrate what the technology can achieve when pushed to its limits. To maximise the range, we selected the most suitable route and, of course, adapted our driving style accordingly.”

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Marek Jež, head of the Peaq model series and the other driver, added: “In everyday use, customers are unlikely to drive the car this way. Instead, they will take advantage of everything the Peaq has to offer in terms of driving dynamics, onboard infotainment and comfort.”

The Peaq is Škoda’s largest SUV and is produced at its Mladá Boleslav plant. It introduces features including flush door handles, a panoramic roof with Dynamic Shade Control and bidirectional charging.