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Škoda prices Epiq EV from £24,950, parity with ICE Kamiq

Orders for the Epiq will open in July 2026.

Dylan Robertson

19 May 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Škoda Epiq

Škoda has priced the Epiq electric vehicle (EV) from £24,950, achieving price parity with its internal combustion (ICE) equivalent, the Kamiq.

Orders for the Epiq will open in July 2026.

The Škoda Epiq is based on the same MEB+ platform as the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Cupra Raval, although it is priced higher due to it being a crossover and not a hatchback.

All models have a 475-litre boot and a 25-litre front boot.

A range of up to 272 miles is available on the Epiq 55, which has a 52kWh battery and is priced from £27,700.

Epiq 40 models have a smaller 37kWh battery, with an estimated range of 190 miles, although testing is not yet complete.

Power output is 135PS on 40 models or 211PS on 55 models.

16332 epiq selection dashboard

DC quick charging with speeds of up to 105kW is available on the larger battery, although both models can charge from 10% to 80% in under 25 minutes.

All models have LED headlights and rear lights, a five-inch digital cockpit, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and keyless start.

The two main trim levels, SE L and Edition, will be joined by a limited-run First Edition variant.

Edition models are priced from £27,700, or £30,450 with the larger battery, and add a rear-view camera, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, keyless entry and bi-directional charging capabilities.

The First Edition is only available with the larger battery and is priced from £31,450.

It adds the Convenience and Tech Packages, as well as exclusive details such as Navajo Orange wing-mirror caps, a stripe on the wheel covers, 20-inch alloy wheels and a black roof.

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