Škoda unveils Epiq electric city SUV concept with 264-mile range

Škoda has unveiled the Epiq show car, previewing a compact all-electric SUV crossover that will enter production in 2026 with a focus on affordability and practicality.

Škoda Auto has revealed the Epiq show car, giving a clear preview of its forthcoming all-electric city SUV crossover.

The model, which will go into production in 2026, is positioned as the most affordable electric vehicle in Škoda’s line-up and is designed to combine practicality with advanced digital features.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto, said: “The Epiq show car offers a concrete glimpse into the next addition to Škoda’s successful all-electric family.

“It embodies the essence of Škoda: modern solid design, a spacious interior within a compact footprint, user-friendly, intuitive digital interfaces, and Simply Clever details that ensure a seamless experience – and above all – at an attractive price point.

“With the Epiq, we’re taking another step towards making electric cars a practical and compelling choice for everyday drivers.”

The Epiq measures 4.1 metres in length, offers seating for five, and has a boot capacity of 475 litres. A projected range of up to 264 miles places it among the more versatile city-focused electric cars, suitable for both daily commutes and longer trips.

The starting price of the production model is expected to be comparable with the Kamiq, reinforcing its role as an accessible entry point into Škoda’s expanding electric portfolio.

The show car introduces Škoda’s new Modern Solid design language, featuring minimalist styling, robust lines and practical interior solutions.

Inside, the cabin integrates wireless phone charging, storage compartments and a mix of digital and physical controls.

The Epiq will be produced at Volkswagen’s Navarra plant in Spain as part of the Electric Urban Car Family project, which will see four electric cars launched across three brands.