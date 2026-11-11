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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/slow-to-65mph-in-the-winter-to-extend-ev-range-says-lotus-car-rental/

Iceland-based Lotus Car Rental has advised electric vehicle (EV) drivers to slow to 65mph on the motorway, to extend driving rang in the winter.

Lotus Car Rental also advised checking tyre pressures every two weeks, especially on cold mornings, and preheating EVs while they are plugged in, to ensure the cabin is defrosted and the battery is at its optimum temperature before driving away.

It also said that EV batteries should be kept between 20% and 80% to preserve them long-term.

Alexander Haraldsson, CEO at Lotus Car Rental, said: “There’s a common myth that cold weather and electric vehicles simply don’t mix, but Iceland is living proof that range anxiety doesn’t have to dictate winter driving.

“Thousands of motorists navigate our sub-zero winters and icy mountain passes every year without issue.

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“With Route 1 featuring over 250 charging points spaced every 30 to 50 kilometres, we see that modern EVs are more than capable in freezing conditions.

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“The battery will lose some efficiency in the cold; that’s just physics, but with basic habits like preconditioning, cold weather shouldn’t stop anyone from driving electric with confidence.”

Haraldsson advised plugging EVs in immediately after driving, as the battery will still be warm and will therefore charge more efficiently.