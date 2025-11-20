Small firms dominate fuel card usage as businesses prepare for EV transition in 2026

Right Fuel Card’s new data shows strong adoption among small businesses and growing interest in EV fleets as operational costs continue to rise.

The fuel card market continues to expand, with the UK industry now valued at £108.3m and comprising an estimated 46 providers.

Right Fuel Card’s latest internal research indicates the sector is evolving rapidly as hybrid and EV fleets grow and digitalisation becomes more important for fleet operators.

According to the findings, 40% of fuel card users identify as self-employed, highlighting the appeal of streamlined fuel management for freelancers and small business owners.



A further 39% of users come from firms employing fewer than ten staff, with only 8% belonging to companies with more than ten employees.



Right Fuel Card said this reflects the importance of fuel cards to smaller businesses where cashflow and cost control are critical.

The research also found that 37% of businesses increased their fuel usage in 2025, with 27% citing mileage changes as the main reason.



Nearly half of firms spent under £500 a month on fuel this year, while 32% spent between £501 and £1000.



Rising operating costs, including fuel price fluctuations, mean these spending patterns may shift in 2026.

Right Fuel Card also looked at sector usage, finding that agriculture and forestry workers made up 8% of cardholders and construction workers 14%.



Transportation and storage dominated, accounting for 32% of all users, reflecting its heavy dependence on fuel for fleets of vans, trucks and delivery vehicles.

The research highlighted growing interest in electrification, with 43% of customers saying cost savings would incentivise them to invest in EV fleets, and 37% saying cheaper vehicle prices would encourage a switch.



Only 9% of businesses currently operate EVs, but Right Fuel Card noted that improving affordability is expected to drive adoption, with new EV prices falling by 7.7% year-on-year in 2025.

Matthew Briggs, CEO at Right Fuel Card, said: “As we look towards 2026, the fuel card industry in the UK is at a critical juncture, with the market showing steady growth and evolving needs.



“While smaller businesses have long relied on fuel cards for efficient cost management, we’re now seeing larger shifts, particularly with the rise of hybrid and EV fleets.

“As the demand for electric vehicles increases, we recognise the need to adapt to these changes, and our research shows that cost savings and the availability of cheaper electric vehicles are key motivators for businesses looking to transition.

“The industry’s shift towards digitalisation and sustainability is inevitable, and we’re committed to providing the tools that will help businesses navigate this transition smoothly and continue to manage fuel expenses effectively.”