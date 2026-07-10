Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/small-fleets-cannot-afford-to-ignore-their-own-data/
Commercial fleet insurance has quietly become one of the most significant cost pressures facing small and medium-sized operators.
Premiums are rising, insurers are tightening their criteria, and for many smaller fleets, maintaining affordable cover is no longer a given.
Our ‘Connected Fleets in Europe’ report, which surveyed over 1,800 fleet decision-makers, showed that 58% of small fleets now rank insurance premiums among their primary operational pressures.
The instinct is to manage it at renewal: shop around, reduce coverage, absorb the hit. But operators who approach insurance that way are fighting on the insurer’s terms.
The ones gaining ground are doing something different. They are using their own fleet data to change the conversation entirely.
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Where to start
Eliminate the cost of false claims with visual context
Without objective evidence, commercial fleets are routinely assumed to be at fault in collision disputes, and the financial consequences compound over time through inflated risk profiles and rising premiums.
Video telematics removes that ambiguity. When in-cab footage is paired with vehicle telemetry covering speed, braking and steering inputs, operators can exonerate drivers quickly and prevent unfounded claims from distorting their insurance history.
The surveyed UK fleets using in-cab video reported a 71% reduction in false claims.
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Move from reactive to predictive safety
Insurers price risk. The most direct way to reduce premiums is to reduce incidents, and increasingly that means catching risky behaviour before it becomes a claim.
Telematics systems flag harsh braking, rapid acceleration and speeding in near-real-time.
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AI-powered cameras can detect fatigue and distraction and deliver in-cab coaching before a situation escalates.
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Fleets applying these tools reported a 72% improvement in overall driver safety and a 64% reduction in safety incident costs.
Turn your safety record into a negotiating tool
Most small fleets arrive at renewal with one argument: no recent claims. But by itself that does not necessarily mean much to an insurer.
Telematics can give operators something even more substantial. A verified, objective safety record demonstrating proactive risk management, continuous driver development and measurable improvement over time carries real weight at renewal.
The report showed that fleets using advanced video telematics have reported insurance cost reductions of up to 48%.
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The adoption gap
The tools exist and the evidence is clear, but uptake among smaller fleets remains low.
While 81% of surveyed enterprise fleets use in-cab video, only 66% of small fleets do, meaning the operators most exposed to insurance pressure are also the least likely to be using the technology designed to address it.
In a market where premiums show no sign of softening, fleet data is a practical commercial asset.
The operators treating it that way are the ones rewriting the terms of their insurance conversations.
Oliver Holt is senior sales manager, UK and Ireland at Geotab