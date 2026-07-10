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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/small-fleets-cannot-afford-to-ignore-their-own-data/

Commercial fleet insurance has quietly become one of the most significant cost pressures facing small and medium-sized operators.

Premiums are rising, insurers are tightening their criteria, and for many smaller fleets, maintaining affordable cover is no longer a given.

Our ‘Connected Fleets in Europe’ report, which surveyed over 1,800 fleet decision-makers, showed that 58% of small fleets now rank insurance premiums among their primary operational pressures.

The instinct is to manage it at renewal: shop around, reduce coverage, absorb the hit. But operators who approach insurance that way are fighting on the insurer’s terms.

The ones gaining ground are doing something different. They are using their own fleet data to change the conversation entirely.

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Where to start

Eliminate the cost of false claims with visual context

Without objective evidence, commercial fleets are routinely assumed to be at fault in collision disputes, and the financial consequences compound over time through inflated risk profiles and rising premiums.

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Video telematics removes that ambiguity. When in-cab footage is paired with vehicle telemetry covering speed, braking and steering inputs, operators can exonerate drivers quickly and prevent unfounded claims from distorting their insurance history.

The surveyed UK fleets using in-cab video reported a 71% reduction in false claims.