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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/smart-2-begins-road-testing-ahead-of-october-debut/

Smart has begun road testing the #2, its electric replacement for the ForTwo, ahead of its debut at the Paris Motor Show in October.

The car’s agility, stability, safety and refinement is being validated.

Smart said it aims to ensure the #2 has a ‘serene’ cabin experience, while testing multiple tyre compounds to strike a balance between low rolling resistance and low noise.

Durability testing has also begun, using potholed urban streets and kerbs.

The #2 features a new generation of the tridion safety cell, an innovation developed for previous ForTwo models.

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A testing programme at dedicated proving grounds has already been completed.