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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/smart-2-revealed-as-sub-20k-fortwo-successor/

Smart has revealed the #2, a successor to the Fortwo that will be priced at under £20,000 when it goes on sale in the UK.

The #2 uses a 35.8kWh battery, which Smart expects to offer a range of around 180 miles, though the final figure is yet to be verified.

65kW DC charging allows the car to charge from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes.

A single motor, mounted on the rear axle, outputs 82PS.

Smart developed the Electric Compact Architecture (ECA) specifically for the #2, offering five-link rear suspension for improved composure.

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It also uses the latest iteration of the Tridion Cell Evo, the safety cell developed for the original Fortwo.

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The #2 was revealed at the Paris Motor Show, 30 years after the original Smart concept was first shown.

As with the original, the #2 has two-tone paint and a split tailgate.