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EV & Sustainability

Smart #2 revealed as sub-£20k Fortwo successor

The #2 uses a 35.8kWh battery, which Smart expects to offer a range of around 180 miles, though the final figure is yet to be verified.

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Smart #2
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Smart has revealed the #2, a successor to the Fortwo that will be priced at under £20,000 when it goes on sale in the UK.

The #2 uses a 35.8kWh battery, which Smart expects to offer a range of around 180 miles, though the final figure is yet to be verified.

65kW DC charging allows the car to charge from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes.

A single motor, mounted on the rear axle, outputs 82PS.

Smart developed the Electric Compact Architecture (ECA) specifically for the #2, offering five-link rear suspension for improved composure.

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It also uses the latest iteration of the Tridion Cell Evo, the safety cell developed for the original Fortwo.

The #2 was revealed at the Paris Motor Show, 30 years after the original Smart concept was first shown.

As with the original, the #2 has two-tone paint and a split tailgate.

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In the UK, two trim levels will be offered, opening with the Pure, which has adaptive cruise control, vehicle-to-load (V2L), and LED headlights.

The Smart #2 Premium adds a heated driver’s seat and 11kW AC charging, while the limited-run Couture Edition adds matte-finish Atelier White Paint, a Platinum Gold roof, 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-speaker Sennheiser sound system, and a glass roof.

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Louise O’Sullivan, CEO at Smart UK, said: “The UK’s love of the original Smart Fortwo is well known, and the new #2 combines the pioneering spirit of that car with the advanced technology of Smart’s current award-winning model range.

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“By offering the best of both worlds, we’re confident that the #2 will be an even bigger hit with UK drivers than its iconic predecessor.”

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