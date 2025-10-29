Smart #5 to start at £39,800, up to 366 miles of range

Smart has launched the #5 in the UK, with prices starting at £39,800 and up to 366 miles of range on models with the 100kWh battery.

All #5 models have a 25.6-inch augmented reality head-up display, an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar called Leo and 256-colour ambient lighting.

The Smart #5 has 34 storage compartments and a 72-litre front boot, while the seats can be adjusted to form a resting and sleeping area.

The entry level model is the #5 Pro, which is fitted with a 76kWh battery, a panoramic halo roof and a suite of driver assistance systems.

All models from the Pro+ upwards feature a 100kWh battery and an 800-volt platform, allowing for up to 366 miles of range, 400kW DC charging and 4C charging.

Models fitted with the 100kWh battery can charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.

Pro and Pro+ models are rear wheel drive.

The Smart #5 Pulse adds all wheel drive, an extra wide central display and a heat pump for £47,300.

Priced at the same £47,300 is the Premium, which loses the all wheel drive of the Pulse, but adds coloured trim options, a Sennheiser sound system and various comfort features.

The top-of-the-range BRABUS model is priced at £51,800, with 646PS and all wheel drive, for a 0-62mph time of 3.8 seconds.