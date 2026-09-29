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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/smart-tariffs-offer-two-thirds-cheaper-ev-charging-says-ohme/

Smart home energy tariffs reduce electric vehicle (EV) home charging costs by two-thirds, according to charger manufacturer Ohme.

From 1st October, the Standard Variable Tariff (SVT) for electricity will rise to 26.32p per kWh, making home charging more expensive without a dedicated smart tariff.

Smart tariffs offer cheaper energy in periods of low demand, such as overnight, with prices around 8p per kWh.

For £6, a driver using the SVT could drive around 90 miles, compared with 300 miles on a smart tariff.

Ohme said that a petrol car could travel around 30 miles for the same price.

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For a driver covering 6,800 miles per year, charging using the SVT would cost £447.44, compared with £136 for a smart tariff such as Octopus Go.

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David Watson, CEO at Ohme, said: “With pump prices rising once again and more pressures on the cost of living, the latest rise in electricity prices is a great time for drivers to look at switching to an EV.

“Charging at home will always be the most affordable place for an EV driver to charge and switching to a smart energy tariff at home will help to minimise their motoring running costs.